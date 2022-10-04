Here's How Jamie Clayton Updated The Pinhead Character In The New Hellraiser

Doug Bradley's portrayal of Pinhead in all eight "Hellraiser" films easily goes down as a stunning, irreplaceable rendition of the Hell Priest from Clive Barker's work. Bradley started off by playing Pinhead as a terrifying, stoic Cenobite embodying the "demon to some, angel to others" sensibility perfectly, and went on to infuse the character with more human qualities as the films progressed. With David Bruckner's "Hellraiser" set to release soon, the upcoming reboot has such sights to show us, with Jamie Clayton taking on the mantle of Pinhead — a portrayal that came with its own set of challenges.

In a soon-to-be-published interview, /Film's BJ Colangelo spoke to Bruckner and Clayton about "Hellraiser," in which the director explained how Clayton's re-interpretation of Pinhead was perfect for the film. As mimicking Bradley's performance was not the right way to approach the character, Brucker and Clayton went for a completely fresh approach that still retained the core personality traits of the lead Cenobite. Bruckner explained:

"How do you take something so iconic and do it again? And so I knew that it could never be an impression. We couldn't mimic Doug's performance...And Jamie's read came along, and I was familiar with her work, but it really blew me away. It scared the hell out of me. She was intense and intimidating, but there was a reservation there and she had this hypnotic quality."

Clayton's reading of Pinhead had qualities befitting a horror reboot of a franchise so beloved, as her version of Pinhead was more quietly menacing yet involved in human affairs in a curious yet restrained manner. Bruckner and Clayton worked at honing this approach to the character and eventually arrived at the version we are allowed a glimpse of in the film's trailer.