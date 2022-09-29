The New Hellraiser's Puzzle Box Has More Meaning Than You Might Expect

Of the longstanding horror franchises, none has been more inconsistent than Clive Barker's "Hellraiser." I can see some of you pointing out the "Leprechaun" series, but that would require Warwick Davis' gold-obsessed slasher villain to have one good movie, let alone eight. But regardless, Doug Bradley's Pinhead is a formidable screen presence who, at the very least, is responsible for being at the center of two creative pieces of mythical horror.

After "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," the series never fully recovered itself. But even when this series had its unfathomable lows, Bradley gave it his all regardless, barring the last two direct-to-DVD entries ("Hellraiser: Revelations" and "Hellraiser: Judgment"). But the time has come for new blood to take the mantle of the hell priest with Hulu's "Hellraiser." If festival reactions are to be believed, it appears that "Sense8" star Jamie Clayton has successfully revived this series from the grave with a fresh take on the character, and I truly cannot wait to see her at the height of her powers.

In the event you want to see Pinhead in action but don't have a Hulu subscription, Clayton has something for you. It's called the Lament Configuration, and once you solve it, you'll see something you've never seen before. In this case, it turns out that the puzzle box of pain and pleasure itself will be unlike anything we've seen before in this series.