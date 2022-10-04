Here's How To Watch Pearl At Home
Relatively early in 2022, Ti West made his triumphant return to horror with the 1970s inspired slasher film "X," which centered on a group of young, amateur pornographers who attempt to shoot their film in a rented guest house of a reclusive elderly couple in rural Texas. The film became an early contender for one of the best horror films of the year, with many highlighting the performance of Mia Goth, who played a dual role as both porn star Maxine Minx, and the eldery farm owner, Pearl.
We here at /Film loved "X," as evidenced by our SXSW review. Fans couldn't get enough of "X" either, and they were shocked when West and A24 announced that they had already shot a secret prequel film, "Pearl." Again starring Goth, "Pearl" is the story of how the psycho-biddy of "X" came to be, looking at the events of her youth that would eventually cause her to snap.
Set in the late 1910s, "Pearl" is a technicolor fever dream featuring a star-making performance from Goth. We caught the film at the Venice Film Festival, and have joined the chorus of critics (and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese) hailing the film as one of the best of the year. Pearl's ambitions become all-consuming, and when it looks as if her dreams won't come true, she decides to eliminate any potential obstacles, by any means necessary. The film has continued to enjoy a successful theatrical run, but if you're a person who has been waiting to catch "Pearl" at home, we've got some great news to share.
How to watch Pearl at home
"Pearl" will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD starting November 15, 2022 from A24 and Lionsgate. Considering the film only hit theaters on September 16, 2022, this is barely a two-month turnaround. It's clear that A24 knows what a massive hit they have on their hands, and want to make the film as accessible as possible as quickly as possible.
For those that are, for whatever reason, still denying the power of physical media, "Pearl" will also be made available on VOD and Digital the same day. Some VOD providers, like Prime Video, already have a landing page for pre-orders, so the film can appear in your inbox as soon as it becomes available. Important to remember that VOD is not the same thing as streaming through a platform, and you'll still have to shell out $19.99 or so to watch the film on demand.
As far as streaming is concerned, "Pearl" doesn't have a date or a platform currently announced. A24 and Apple TV+ have had a pretty lucrative partnership for awhile now, which makes the streaming platform an option for when "Pearl" is finally available through a subscription platform. A24 movies also tend to pop up on Showtime, so there's a chance it could end up there as well. Earlier this summer, the company partnered with HBO Max to platform much of their catalog, but there's no word on whether or not that partnership is still in place or if it has timed out. Regardless, we love "Pearl" and will be keeping an eye out for the official streaming date.