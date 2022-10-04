Here's How To Watch Pearl At Home

Relatively early in 2022, Ti West made his triumphant return to horror with the 1970s inspired slasher film "X," which centered on a group of young, amateur pornographers who attempt to shoot their film in a rented guest house of a reclusive elderly couple in rural Texas. The film became an early contender for one of the best horror films of the year, with many highlighting the performance of Mia Goth, who played a dual role as both porn star Maxine Minx, and the eldery farm owner, Pearl.

We here at /Film loved "X," as evidenced by our SXSW review. Fans couldn't get enough of "X" either, and they were shocked when West and A24 announced that they had already shot a secret prequel film, "Pearl." Again starring Goth, "Pearl" is the story of how the psycho-biddy of "X" came to be, looking at the events of her youth that would eventually cause her to snap.

Set in the late 1910s, "Pearl" is a technicolor fever dream featuring a star-making performance from Goth. We caught the film at the Venice Film Festival, and have joined the chorus of critics (and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese) hailing the film as one of the best of the year. Pearl's ambitions become all-consuming, and when it looks as if her dreams won't come true, she decides to eliminate any potential obstacles, by any means necessary. The film has continued to enjoy a successful theatrical run, but if you're a person who has been waiting to catch "Pearl" at home, we've got some great news to share.