Superhero Bits: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Posters, An Imminent Spawn Movie Announcement & More

We are getting a full 18 episodes worth of "Daredevil: Born Again," which was announced at SDCC and is set to begin filming next year. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are coming back as Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively. But what about Karen Page? In a new interview with Collider, Deborah Ann Woll declares that she is ready and waiting for that call to come through.

"I love that character so much, and I do miss it. I really felt like we were unfinished. We had so much more story to tell. So yeah, it's really gratifying to see how much people love her and want to see more from her. I hope I get to. I'm here. They know my number."

The ball is in your court, Kevin Feige.