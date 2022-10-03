Superhero Bits: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Posters, An Imminent Spawn Movie Announcement & More
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gets several new posters.
Hugh Jackman has started working out to get in Wolverine shape.
A "Spawn" movie announcement is imminent.
"Peacemaker" season 1 is coming to Blu-ray.
Here are all of the DC Comics to look out for in October
👀 Don't miss out on these all-new titles coming this month! pic.twitter.com/NJicVEtwc1— DC (@DCComics) October 1, 2022
It's a new month and that means lots of new comics! The folks at DC have decided to make it easy on all of us by releasing this handy dandy guide to all of the new books they have coming out in October. Some of the highlights include a "Black Adam" box set timed to the release of the movie, as well as the "Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition."
Deborah Ann Woll is ready to return as Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again
We are getting a full 18 episodes worth of "Daredevil: Born Again," which was announced at SDCC and is set to begin filming next year. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are coming back as Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively. But what about Karen Page? In a new interview with Collider, Deborah Ann Woll declares that she is ready and waiting for that call to come through.
"I love that character so much, and I do miss it. I really felt like we were unfinished. We had so much more story to tell. So yeah, it's really gratifying to see how much people love her and want to see more from her. I hope I get to. I'm here. They know my number."
The ball is in your court, Kevin Feige.
Marvel's Avengers is giving you free MCU-inspired outfits this week
🎁 From now until 10/8, logging into Marvel's Avengers automatically grants you 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮 MCU-inspired Outfits, including:— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 3, 2022
- Iron Man's 'Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2' Outfit
- Thor's 'Marvel Studios' Thor' Outfit
- Captain America's 'Marvel Studios' The Avengers' Outfit pic.twitter.com/gsgUzZclOM
"Marvel's Avengers" was not the rousing success that Square Enix hoped it would be, but two years removed from its original release, the game still has some players to please. This week, people who may have abandoned the game have some motivation to log on as three MCU-inspired costumes for Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America are being given away for free. Is this merely a ploy to get some active users on the game's servers? Maybe, but free is still the right price for such things.
Check out this Werewolf by Night featurette
Marvel is finally going full-on horror this week with the release of "Werewolf by Night," which was directed by mega-composer Michael Giacchino. To help give fans a better sense of what to expect from the Disney+ special, the above featurette has been released, with members of the cast and crew discussing the arrival of this character to the MCU. Check it out for yourself above. "Werewolf by Night" arrives on Disney+ on October 7, 2022.
Heads up! Peacemaker season 1 is coming to Blu-ray soon
#Peacemaker US Blu-Ray of Season One available Nov 22. 🧜♂️🕊 pic.twitter.com/sOhmPl09Ro— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2022
Fans of physical media, rejoice! As revealed by director James Gunn, "Peacemaker" is making its way to Blu-ray next month. This is particularly relevant as the show debuted on HBO Max, and oftentimes streaming shows end up staying on streaming. But the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery has been changing things up, removing many movies and TV shows from the service altogether. That being the case, physical releases of these shows are important. The Blu-ray is currently available for pre-order at a variety of retailers, including Amazon.
The Blade reboot is being pushed back and is getting a rewrite
The long-awaited "Blade" movie reboot hit a big setback last week when it was revealed that director Bassam Tariq had exited the project. Mahershala Ali is still on board to star in the title role, but where do things stand now? According to reporter Jeff Sneider, the production is being pushed back, and, more importantly, the script is being rewritten.
"I'm told BLADE filming has been pushed to November as Marvel searches for a new director. Also hearing Beau DeMayo has come on to work on the script."
DeMayo is known for his work on "Moon Knight" as well as the upcoming "X-Men '97." It's unclear if he's just doing a touch up or a more top-to-bottom rewrite. "Blade" is currently set to hit theaters on November 3, 2023. Whether or not that release date sticks is the big question right now.
Hugh Jackman is getting back into Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3
By far the biggest story to come out of last week in the entertainment world was the official return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." While much remains mysterious, we know this will take place before the events of "Logan," meaning that's still how Wolverine meets his demise (at least the multiversal version we know and love). In the meantime, Jackman is wasting no time in getting back into superhero shape, sharing the above video of himself working out, prepping to star alongside Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson. "Deadpool 3" is set to arrive on September 6, 2024.
Todd McFarlane promises Spawn movie news tomorrow
Huge SPAWN MOVIE news breaking tomorrow!!! #SpawnMovie pic.twitter.com/72r6sruinh— Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) October 3, 2022
It has been a long, long time since we've heard anything concrete regarding Todd McFarlane's planned "Spawn" movie reboot, which has been in the works for years now. At one point, he signed a deal with Blumhouse Productions to get the movie made, but nothing has materialized. Well, McFarlane is now saying that we are getting some real news regarding the film at some point tomorrow. An official release date? A cast update? Something more? Who knows! But we'll know tomorrow what McFarlane has in store. Stay tuned.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets five new posters
Lastly, we've got some new posters for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which just dropped a brand new trailer today as well. The posters are all for specific formats, including IMAX, ScreenX, RealD 3D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. All of the posters offer something different, but ultimately, they are setting up the battle between Namor and Wakanda. Also of note: Advance tickets for the movie are now on sale, so those who plan to go on opening weekend would do well to get on that sooner rather than later. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11, 2022.