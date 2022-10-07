The Hellraiser Cast Has Such Sights To Show You [Exclusive Interview]

So Goran, of anybody in the cast, you get probably the most up close and personal with the priest. And I'm just curious, as an actor, what is it like to look at those horrifying prosthetics?

Višnjić: Well, for us as an actor, luckily we meet each other before and we talk, and we see each other during the process and stuff like that. But still, when Jamie showed up first time like that, I was like, "Whoa." It was really the whole costume though. It's not a costume. It's the prosthetic. I mean, she is full-on prosthetic on her. So for every scene, she would need to do all of that, and contact lenses and stuff. And her voice and her posture and everything would change dramatically. And you really needed to try to see through prosthetics, to find Jamie under all of that. So we started laughing first when we saw each other, because it was a little surreal. But once the camera starts rolling and we do the scene, I mean, it makes it so [much] easier for you to play that character who reacts [to] her because it's kind of realistic when the lights go down and quiet on set and she walks in. You're like, no acting needed. You just react.

Hiam, this is a similar question. You probably have the longest scene of just showcasing all of that fear. How do you prepare to feel that scared and appear that scared for as long as you do?

Abbass: I mean, before you get involved as an actor, I think there is all the technical side to it. David was very keen in walking me through every little step of it. And that was really very important because some stuff was real and other was just [added] later in special effects. I mean, that the whole buildup and the place we shopped in and to see, as Goran said, your friends that you just had dinner with the day before, standing in front of you in that costume and that way, looking at you and making the noises and whatever ... It just scares you. I mean, it is very scary. So the reality of the scene is already built up 90%, I would say. So you have to throw yourself into it really and just give it the emotion it needs in order to be truthful to it.