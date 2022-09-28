Superhero Bits: How Wolverine Fits Into Deadpool 3, The Black Panther 2 Runtime & More

We know that Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil in the MCU in a big way, but what about Finn Jones' Iron Fist? While nothing has been determined (so far as we know), the actor recently spoke with Comicbook.com and expressed his desire to return to the role, and he even has a pitch for how that could happen.

"I would love to continue playing that character. I think there's a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series. I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I'd love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be."

A "Heroes for Hire" show/movie would also allow for Mike Colter to come back as Luke Cage, making it a two-for-one. Whether or not that's something that Marvel is at all interested in is the bigger question.