Superhero Bits: How Wolverine Fits Into Deadpool 3, The Black Panther 2 Runtime & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Clarification on "Deadpool 3" from Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
-
The "Blade" reboot sounds like it could be messy behind the scenes.
-
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is going to be very long.
-
The Rock's crazy "Black Adam" press tour.
-
All that and more!
What's going on with the Blade reboot? It doesn't sound great
What's the time? It's rumor time! We recently learned that the long-in-development "Blade" reboot has lost director Bassam Tariq just a couple of months before filming was scheduled to begin. A brutal setback, to be certain. So, what went wrong? According to reporter Jeff Sneider, things are a little messy behind the scenes. Taking to Twitter, Sneider said the following:
"I'm told that the current BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences. Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that's just what sources are telling me. Don't shoot the messenger"
So, a short script, very little action, and actor Mahershala Ali is unhappy. Plus, Kevin Feige is very busy. To what degree this paints an accurate picture remains to be seen but it doesn't sound great, that much is certain. We'll see how things shake out in the coming weeks.
The Rock is going on an absolutely insane press tour for Black Adam
The release of "Black Adam" is nearly upon us, with Dwayne Johnson's superhero flick set to arrive on October 21. That means the press tour will be kicking off soon, and Dwayne Johnson recently shared his official press schedule on social media. As we can see, the man will be hopping around the globe to promote the DC flick, including an absolutely insane day on October 13, in which he will visit Toronto, Atlanta, and Miami.
Let it never be said that The Rock is lazy.
Finn Jones wants to return as Iron Fist in the MCU, and he's got a pitch
We know that Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil in the MCU in a big way, but what about Finn Jones' Iron Fist? While nothing has been determined (so far as we know), the actor recently spoke with Comicbook.com and expressed his desire to return to the role, and he even has a pitch for how that could happen.
"I would love to continue playing that character. I think there's a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series. I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I'd love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be."
A "Heroes for Hire" show/movie would also allow for Mike Colter to come back as Luke Cage, making it a two-for-one. Whether or not that's something that Marvel is at all interested in is the bigger question.
Looks like Chris Hemsworth wants to get the original Avengers back together
I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts? https://t.co/QnxLAXNIZF— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 26, 2022
A video recently resurfaced online showing Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo singing with one another on a press tour back in the day promoting an "Avengers" flick for the MCU. You know, back when all of their characters were still alive and kicking.
Hemsworth, in seeing the video, shared it on Twitter and suggested that perhaps it's time to get Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk back together again. Or maybe he just means they should all go get lunch. Either way, it's kind of sweet.
Anthony Mackie doesn't know if he's in Thunderbolts, but Marvel 'owns his ass'
Anthony Mackie has lots of unfinished business in the MCU, what with him being our new Captain America and all. We know he's going to be in "Captain America: New World Order," but what about "Thunderbolts?" In a recent interview with Variety, the actor had a candid and pretty funny response to being asked whether or not he'll reunite with Sebastian Stan's Bucky in the upcoming film.
"I have no idea. You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, 'We own your ass. Come get in the movie.'"
It seems like Mackie has a sense of humor about the whole thing, but honestly, that may not be all that far from the truth. Marvel is a big machine with many moving parts. Even if you're Captain America, you're still just a part of that machine.
"Thunderbolts" is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.
Logan director James Mangold weighs in on Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine
September 27, 2022
The biggest of big superhero news to come around in a long time broke yesterday when it was revealed that Hugh Jackman is going to return as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." But what about his fitting end in 2017's "Logan?" Well, that movie's director, James Mangold, had a little fun with that by posting the above gif on Twitter. Yet, when the masses on social media took his post a bit too seriously, Mangold shared a follow-up message, full of positive vibes.
"Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I'm all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness [sic] my dear friend Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!"
We will, indeed, see what madness they cook up come September 2024.
Holy crap, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be long
It's official: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is going to be the second-longest MCU movie to date.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming sequel has a run time of two hours and 41 minutes, putting it behind "Avengers: Endgame" (at just shy of 3 hours). This trend has been seemingly unflinching as of late in the superhero world, as movies like "The Batman" have also hit theaters with huge runtimes. That's partially why "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" seemed so reasonable in that regard. But those runtimes don't seem to get in the way of box office success, so as long as the movie is good, Marvel was surely happy to accommodate director Ryan Coogler's decision here.
Plan your pee breaks accordingly, Marvel fans.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (kind of) clear things up for Deadpool 3
Lastly, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to try and answer some of the burning questions fans now have about "Deadpool 3," given that Wolverine will be coming back. As anyone might expect, the duo have some fun here and don't give away too much. Though they do actually address the "Logan" of it all, making this genuinely informative in as much as it's also mostly just for fun.
If nothing else, it looks like these two are already having a blast together, which bodes well for the movie.