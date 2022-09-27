Superhero Bits: New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Images, The Gotham Knights PC Trailer & More

There was (and largely still is) some confusion regarding Warner Bros. Discovery and what will happen to many of the movies and TV shows that fall under the company's umbrella. Once "Batgirl" was canceled, nothing seemed safe. So, what about "Blue Beetle," which is supposed to hit theaters next summer? According to director Angel Manuel Soto, everything is fine. The filmmaker recently spoke with NPR on the matter and offered some frank, assuring worlds.

"I'm not going to lie. There was concern, anger, fear at first. They told me not to worry, the film has their full support."

It doesn't sound like everything was rosey as Soto explains there was some confusion at first. Despite that, it seems the studio has faith that this movie can deliver the goods.