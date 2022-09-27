Superhero Bits: New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Images, The Gotham Knights PC Trailer & More
Here are all the new Marvel Comics dropping this week
You don't want to miss this week's new #MarvelComics featuring 'Marvel's Voices: Community' #1 and so much more, coming to you this Wednesday!
Marvel has a lot of new comics hitting shelves this week, including issues in ongoing books, some new collections, and even stuff arriving on Marvel Unlimited. Those who are interested in sifting through what's new this week in the world of Marvel Comics can do so in the handy article above, which lists out every title hitting shelves tomorrow in clean, simple fashion.
Nightmare Spawn and Plague Spawn from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed a couple of new figures from the world of "Spawn" that will be available very soon. Both Nightmare Spawn and Plague Spawn, characters from the ever-expanding universe centered around Todd McFarlane's famous creation, are going to be up for pre-order starting tomorrow. No word yet on pricing or retailer information but keep your eyes peeled.
Marvel's Super LXR Hero Hydration drinks from Arizona Iced Tea are now here
Unleash your inner hero! ⚡️
Super LXR Hero Hydration just touched down, and it's a range of drinks that's here to help you power your days - the @DrinkAriZona x Marvel way!
Order yours NOW on https://t.co/LafXxbYLmS! 🛒
Fans of the Marvel universe who also happen to be thirsty now have something brand new to try. As had previously been teased, the folks at Arizona Iced Tea have teamed up with Marvel for a new line of Super LXR Hero Hydration beverages that are now making their way out into the world. As we can see, they come in several flavors, including mango, blueberry, and lemon lime. So, what makes them Marvel and separates them from the rest of the drinks in the cooler at the convenience store? Having not tasted them myself I can't quite say but it appears as though those who are curious can look for these out in the world as of now.
The Blue Beetle movie has the full support of Warner Bros. Discovery, apparently
There was (and largely still is) some confusion regarding Warner Bros. Discovery and what will happen to many of the movies and TV shows that fall under the company's umbrella. Once "Batgirl" was canceled, nothing seemed safe. So, what about "Blue Beetle," which is supposed to hit theaters next summer? According to director Angel Manuel Soto, everything is fine. The filmmaker recently spoke with NPR on the matter and offered some frank, assuring worlds.
"I'm not going to lie. There was concern, anger, fear at first. They told me not to worry, the film has their full support."
It doesn't sound like everything was rosey as Soto explains there was some confusion at first. Despite that, it seems the studio has faith that this movie can deliver the goods.
Marvel's Midnight Suns reveals Magik in new trailer
Marvel's upcoming "Midnight Suns" video game has been delayed a couple of times but it is finally coming out in December. As the release nears, 2K has been highlighting some of the many characters that will be available for players to use. In this case, we get a great overview of Magik, who you might be familiar with from "The New Mutants," with Anya Taylor-Joy playing her in the movie. The trailer goes over her powers in detail and how she will be implemented in the game. Check it out for yourself above and look for the game on shelves on December 2.
Rachel Brosnahan is ready and willing to star in Fantastic Four
Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot has a director and some writers, so things are moving right along. The next step? Put a cast in place. Nothing official has been revealed on that front but rumors have run rampant online. Now, Rachel Brosnahan, of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" fame, has addressed rumors of her possibly starring as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the film. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Brosnahan said "I haven't heard anything, unfortunately, but I'm here, it's our last season. I'm about to be available." She also added that she would "absolutely" do it and that it "would be a blast." Your move, Marvel.
Check out several new images from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
See brand-new images from Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever, exclusively for @EmpireMagazine.
We are getting ever closer to the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which will be hitting theaters in November. Thanks to the folks at Empire, we now have a new look at the much-anticipated MCU sequel in the form of these brand new images. Admittedly, they're not full of action but we do get some more Shuri and, most importantly, a new glimpse at the live-action debut of Namor, as portrayed by Tenoch Huerta. One can only hope this means a new trailer isn't far behind so we can see the Sub-Mariner in action. The movie arrives on November 11, 2022.
Gotham Knights gets a pretty impressive PC trailer
Lastly, the folks at DC and Warner Bros. have released a brand new trailer for "Gotham Knights." Specifically, this trailer takes a closer look at the game for PC, going over the benefits of owning the game on a computer rather than a console. Impressive graphics, massive monitor support, ray-tracing, it all seems pretty great. Aside from that, even for those who will be playing it on a console, we get some visually impressive new looks at some of the game's villains and action sequences. It very much looks like the game that fans of the "Batman: Arkham" series have been impatiently waiting for. "Gotham Knights" arrives on October 21. Check out the full trailer for yourself above.