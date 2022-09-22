Cobra Kai Season 5 Recalls An Awesome Movie You Probably Haven't Seen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love a good team-up? From the Avengers and the Justice League to Dominic Torretto's family and the Expendables, action movies tend to feature some seriously badass collections of people that unite to take down the bad guys. We may even see them team up in some pretty major ways from time to time like in "The Suicide Squad" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But most recently, we've seen it happen in the latest season of "Cobra Kai."

Long after they were pitted against Daniel Larusso in the first two "Karate Kid" movies, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) have joined Daniel-san's fight against Terry Silver's new iteration of Cobra Kai in the fifth chapter of Netflix's sequel series to the beloved 1980s martial arts films. In the episode titled "Ouroboros," Johnny and Chozen march right up to the new and improved Cobra Kai dojo to throw down with Silver and his goons. This exhibition of brute force doesn't work out the way the duo had planned, but they're able to regroup and fight another day.

However, the idea of Okumoto teaming up with other memorable villains isn't new. This seems like a well that the actor goes back to from time to time with equally awesome results. And that's very appropriate since the name of the last project he did this in is called "Awesome Asian Bad Guys."