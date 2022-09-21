Steven Levitan Would Need A 'Compelling Creative Reason' To Make A Modern Family Revival [Exclusive]

"Modern Family" is a solid comfort show. It's got heartfelt moments, cheesy jokes, low stakes, and a slew of loveable characters. Sure, a few of the family members can be annoying at times (looking at you, pretentious adult Manny), but they have enough redeeming scenes that it's tempting to stick with them even when they're being annoying — just like family. And considering the episodes' relatively short length, nothing can ever go too wrong. It's a great escape, especially when the world gets a little too stressful — who doesn't love to see a big, happy, close-knit family?

With such a strong formula and a charismatic cast, it's no wonder that "Modern Family" did so well. Sure, the award-winning earlier seasons set a high standard that later episodes struggled to live up to, but things never felt like they were dragging on. All in all, "Modern Family" handled its eleven-season run pretty well. Luckily for fans, the episodes have pretty good replay value, too — something that's useful in any comfort show, but especially one that has been laid to rest.