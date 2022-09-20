Saturday Night Live Season 48 Sets Miles Teller And More As First Three Hosts
"Saturday Night Live" will return to NBC for its 48th season starting on October 1, 2022. There's been a lot of activity behind the scenes with the loss of eight total cast members. The end of season 47 saw the exit of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. More recently, series regulars Alex Moffatt and Melissa Villaseñor left the series along with featured player Aristotle Athari. Finally, this week brought news that "Popstar" co-star Chris Redd was leaving after five seasons on the series.
But the show must go on, and along with four new featured players joining the series, "SNL" has officially announced who will be hosting the first three episodes out of the gate for season 48. There's a "Top Gun: Maverick" star, a "Harry Potter" franchise co-star, and one of the biggest hip hop stars in the world.
Miles Teller
Since "Top Gun: Maverick" is undoubtedly the biggest hit of 2022, it only makes sense that "SNL" would get someone from the film's cast to host the season 48 premiere. Unfortunately, Tom Cruise seems far too busy to take time out of his schedule for an entire week of late-night sketch comedy. Instead, it will be his co-star Miles Teller making his hosting debut on the series on October 1, along with musical guest
Teller has take more serious roles in recent years, but he's also had plenty of comedic experience. The actor has starred in films like "Project X," "21 & Over," and "That Awkward Moment." And let's not forget how hilarious that reboot of "Fantastic Four" was in 2015. ROFLCOPTER. He's a natural performer, and he certainly knows how to ham it up, so I think he'll have a good time hosting "SNL." Hopefully, he'll also be funny.
In addition to "Top Gun: Maverick" still playing in theaters, you can also see him in this year's "Spiderhead" on Netflix.
Brendan Gleeson
A week later, on October 8, we'll see "Harry Potter" franchise co-star Brendan Gleeson take the stage in Studio 8H. Gleeson will be joined by Willow as the musical guest. Just to be clear, that's not the titular character of "Willow" making a publicity appearance as the musical guest promoting the upcoming Lucasfilm fantasy sequel series. Of course, we'd love to see Warwick Davis waving a wand and making a band play music. But the musical guest is actually Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith, who now just goes by her first name. Some famous people get to do that, I guess.
Though Gleeson is best known for his role as Mad-Eye Moody in several of the "Harry Potter" films, he's an accomplished actor with an array of eclectic performances across a variety of genres. The Irish actor, who is also father to "Star Wars" franchise actor Domhnall Gleeson, has appeared in everything from "Gangs of New York" to "Edge of Tomorrow." You might not think of Gleeson as being a comedic performer, but he's given plenty of funny performances in movies such as "In Bruges" and "Paddington 2" (seen above). He's an actor who will be fascinating to watch on the "SNL" stage.
Brendan Gleeson will next be seen alongside Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin," which premiered in Venice.
Megan Thee Stallion
Finally, we have recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (who also is not a character from "Willow," despite the misleading nomenclature) making her hosting debut. She previously made a cameo during Chance the Rapper's hosting stint on the show back in October of 2019, and she also appeared as a musical guest in October of 2020 with host Chris Rock. Now she'll be pulling double duty as both host and musical guest.
Megan Thee Stallion recently made a cameo appearance on an episode of "She-Hulk," and she's also appeared on shows like "P-Valley" and "Good Girls," so she has a little bit of acting experience. Typically, it takes a lot of talent for musical guests to get a chance to host and perform songs, so Megan Thee Stallion must have really impressed the right people at "SNL" to make this happen.
"Traumazine" is the latest album from Megan Thee Stallion, and it's available to purchase and stream now.