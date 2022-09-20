Saturday Night Live Season 48 Sets Miles Teller And More As First Three Hosts

A week later, on October 8, we'll see "Harry Potter" franchise co-star Brendan Gleeson take the stage in Studio 8H. Gleeson will be joined by Willow as the musical guest. Just to be clear, that's not the titular character of "Willow" making a publicity appearance as the musical guest promoting the upcoming Lucasfilm fantasy sequel series. Of course, we'd love to see Warwick Davis waving a wand and making a band play music. But the musical guest is actually Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith, who now just goes by her first name. Some famous people get to do that, I guess.

Though Gleeson is best known for his role as Mad-Eye Moody in several of the "Harry Potter" films, he's an accomplished actor with an array of eclectic performances across a variety of genres. The Irish actor, who is also father to "Star Wars" franchise actor Domhnall Gleeson, has appeared in everything from "Gangs of New York" to "Edge of Tomorrow." You might not think of Gleeson as being a comedic performer, but he's given plenty of funny performances in movies such as "In Bruges" and "Paddington 2" (seen above). He's an actor who will be fascinating to watch on the "SNL" stage.

Brendan Gleeson will next be seen alongside Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin," which premiered in Venice.