How Andor Compares To The Other Work Of Creator Tony Gilroy

This post contains minor spoilers for the first three episodes of "Andor."

Tony Gilroy was far from an obvious pick to work on a "Star Wars" project, prior to him helping with the reshoots on 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The multi-talent got his start writing adult thrillers like "Dolores Claiborne" in the 1990s, folllowed by the first three "Bourne" movies in the aughts. Similarly, Gilroy's output as a writer/director ("Michael Clayton," "Duplicity," "The Bourne Legacy") has been chiefly concerned with the subterfuge used by powerful individuals, companies, and covert agencies to do their dirty deeds away from prying eyes. That's not exactly the type of mythical, spectacle-heavy storytelling commonly associated with "Star Wars."

However, it's his unique approach that has allowed Gilroy to come in and take "Star Wars" to places it's never gone before with his Disney+ series "Andor," a show that picks up with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor five years before his selfless actions in "Rogue One." As its creator, head writer, and executive producer, Gilroy was able to shape the project from the ground-up in ways he simply couldn't the last time he visited a galaxy far, far away. It's no wonder, then, "Andor" shares a number of distinct qualities with his other work, and is all the better for it.