Superhero Bits: A Mystery Marvel Movie Gets Delayed, Doom Patrol Season 4 Details & More

Marvel's "Thunderbolts" movie is set to be the big finisher to the upcoming Phase Five, with the lineup of characters revealed last weekend at Disney's D23 Expo. Amongst the cast members will be Sebastian Stan, once again reprising his role as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. During an interview with Extra, he was asked whether or not the team will be considered villains or heroes. Stan's answer makes it clear this is kind of a gray area.

"Well again, maybe that's what the movie is going to answer, right? It's always interesting when you as an audience member have to maybe decide whether we are villains or heroes. But I think that's what compelling about the movie: it's very unconventional like that. So it starts out a little bit like 'Who's really the protagonist or antagonist,' I guess."

Not to make this too reductive, but the "Thunderbolts" are not at all dissimilar to DC's "Suicide Squad," with a team of bad buys doing some good (?) deeds for the government. So Stan's take on the perspective of it all kind of makes sense.