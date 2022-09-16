Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Channels The Best Episodes Of LOST

After introducing all the major players and locations, the fourth episode of the season finally sets the story in motion. Galadriel finally gets what she wants and is on her way to Middle-earth to fight Sauron's forces before they dominate the Southlands, while Durin and Elron talk about the discovery of mithril and its importance to the dwarves. Even Celebrimbor's ominous tower is well underway, and there is no way anything bad will come out of it.

But there are complications that need to be resolved before we can move on, as everyone in this episode struggles with the legacy of their parents, and the expectations they placed upon them. From Durin and Elrond, to queen Tar-Míriel, to Galadriel, and probably even to Sauron himself (his daddy Morgoth abandoned him when he was thrown into the abyss by the gods, how is a child to cope other than try and conquer the world?).

This brings to mind arguably the most successful TV show that is all about daddy issues: "Lost," still one of the greatest shows of all time (there, I said it). Outside of the big ideas about fate, destiny, togetherness, community, good and evil; outside of the big sci-fi concepts like time travel, teleporting islands, immortal beings, primordial evil and giant Egyptian statue feet, "Lost" was always a show about daddy issues, which practically every single character on the show had.

You could be a doctor, a rock star, a guy who wins the lottery, a cowboy, a fisherman, or a future psychopathic leader of a cult, but if you went to the Island you must certainly had daddy issues. Really, there is a whole page devoted to this on the wiki.