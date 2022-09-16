Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Channels The Best Episodes Of LOST
Tolkien's legendarium has always been mythology in the vein of the Norse sagas or Arthurian legend, dealing with big characters, big locations, big stories and big ideas.
So far, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is staying true to that idea, dealing with a world that has just gone through an apocalypse, and is slowly realizing it is heading into another one. With ancient evil slowly awakening and threatening huge kingdoms, the story feels grand and vast — thanks to the money being poured on the screen. But the fourth episode of the show, "The Great Wave," introduces arguably the most grounded and human element it could to the fantasy land of Arda — an element straight out of "Lost."
'All the Best Cowboys Have Daddy Issues'
After introducing all the major players and locations, the fourth episode of the season finally sets the story in motion. Galadriel finally gets what she wants and is on her way to Middle-earth to fight Sauron's forces before they dominate the Southlands, while Durin and Elron talk about the discovery of mithril and its importance to the dwarves. Even Celebrimbor's ominous tower is well underway, and there is no way anything bad will come out of it.
But there are complications that need to be resolved before we can move on, as everyone in this episode struggles with the legacy of their parents, and the expectations they placed upon them. From Durin and Elrond, to queen Tar-Míriel, to Galadriel, and probably even to Sauron himself (his daddy Morgoth abandoned him when he was thrown into the abyss by the gods, how is a child to cope other than try and conquer the world?).
This brings to mind arguably the most successful TV show that is all about daddy issues: "Lost," still one of the greatest shows of all time (there, I said it). Outside of the big ideas about fate, destiny, togetherness, community, good and evil; outside of the big sci-fi concepts like time travel, teleporting islands, immortal beings, primordial evil and giant Egyptian statue feet, "Lost" was always a show about daddy issues, which practically every single character on the show had.
You could be a doctor, a rock star, a guy who wins the lottery, a cowboy, a fisherman, or a future psychopathic leader of a cult, but if you went to the Island you must certainly had daddy issues. Really, there is a whole page devoted to this on the wiki.
'We have to go back, Kate. We have to go back!'
The theme of daddy issues helped make "Lost" compelling because, beyond the fantasy and sci-fi aspects and the crazy twists, it was the characters and their stories that had fans tune in week after week. Now, "The Rings of Power" is pulling a similar technique, using this theme to make this larger-than-life story feel more grounded.
We see Elrond and Durin's friendship strengthened by their daddy issues and their struggles as successors of great legends. Durin struggles with his father disapproving of the Mithril mining, which could mean everything for the dwarves, but is also mighty dangerous. Then there are the huge expectations that weigh on his shoulders, as he is next in a long line that extends back to the very first dwarf. Of course, along comes the elf who boasts about having the biggest daddy issues, even if he has good reason to do so. Elrond's father Eärendil was one of the greatest elves to ever live, one who literally saved the whole world and was rewarded by being turned into an actual star in the night's sky.
Even Tar-Míriel is struggling with her own daddy issues and the pressure of following her father Tar-Palantir, and his visions of doom. Hell, even if she isn't saying it out loud, it is highly likely Galadriel herself has daddy issues, with her obsession with stopping Sauron and saving the world coming out of a desire to match the legacy of her father, Finarfin, High King of the Ñoldor and long considered one of the finest elves.
Like "Lost," having such human problems like having daddy issues helps give "The Rings of Power" an emotional anchor, one that may help as the show becomes more and more fantastical and larger-than-life.
"The Rings of Power" streams new episodes Fridays on Prime Video.