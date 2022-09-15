Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Composer Bear McCreary Is Already Thinking About Music For Season 2 And Beyond [Exclusive]

McCreary said that some of it is a little far off for "detailed conversations," but some characters have a clear path mapped out for them. McCreary talked about creating their themes. He said:

"When I'm thinking about themes for Elrond, Elendil, Isildur, these are characters that I think all fans have an idea where they're going to go. So I wanted to write a theme for them, and Sauron as well. Galadriel as well, that could evolve in ways that we all as fans want it to evolve. That was a challenge, but it was also really fun because I was able to work with this huge expansive canvas, the likes of which come across in a composer's career very rarely."

That's intriguing, particularly the part about an evolving theme for Sauron. At the time of this writing, only three episodes have been released, and viewers aren't sure if Sauron has appeared yet. Could he be the Stranger? Maybe Adar, the one the orcs in the third episode seem to worship? Could we have seen him in another form and not even realized it? In the books, he appears as a fair elf named Annatar, convincing the elves that he's there to help. It's only later that he becomes the creature of nightmares that film fans are familiar with. It will be fun to go back and do a rewatch once we know who he's pretending to be, to see how his musical theme evolves over the series.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released on Fridays.