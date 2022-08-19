The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Soundtrack Is Now Available To Stream

After two decades, the "Lord of the Rings" movies remain as magical as when they first premiered. Beyond the massive amount of money they made, beyond the Academy Award wins, beyond the behind-the-scenes drama, they still remain impressive today. Before Peter Jackson came along, J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" book was long considered unadaptable, even if Ralph Bakshi did make a great animated movie out of it. The trilogy ended up not just doing a great job of bringing Tolkien's legendarium to life in a concise and endearing way, but it also invited you into this fantastical new world and made it feel real and lived in. From the grandeur of the big cities like Rivendell and Minas Tirith, to the vastness of the Forest of Fangorn, to the depths of Moria where the Balrog awaits.

On top of the stunning visuals, intricate miniatures and bigatures, and the incredible makeup and costuming, there's also the trilogy's score. Composer Howard Shore's music was instrumental in bringing Middle-earth to life and making you believe this was a real place with its history and lore. Who can forget the first few iconic tunes of "Concerning Hobbits," or the tragedy of "The Bridge of Khazad-dûm", or the terrifying and nightmare inducing "A Knife in the Dark" when the Nazgûl appear? Who can listen to "The Riders of Rohan" without wanting to follow Theoden King into battle?

Now that the premiere of Prime Video's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" is drawing closer, we are finally getting a taste of what the show's music will sound like. That's because Bear McCreary's entire soundtrack for the first season is now available to stream.