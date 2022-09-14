Rosario Dawson Talks Her Surprising Role In Clerks 3 And The Emotional Weight That Came With It [Exclusive Interview]

All right, so how did Kevin Smith pitch you the return of Becky? Did he come right out and say, "I want you to come back, but you're a Force ghost." Or was there more to it than that.

[laughs] He did actually. Well, it was actually, I think, even in the script, it was implied or something, we definitely spoke about it to the point where when I showed up there and we were filming, and I was asking how he was going to do the special effect to make me look like a Force ghost. Are we going to do takes where I'm there and I'm not there? He was like, "Oh, we don't have the budget for that. No, you're just going to be there. It'll be fine."

So yeah, it's kind of hilarious. Obviously, he's got the Force ghost sort of thing... He's always had "Star Wars" be such a big part of all of this. He really loved being able to bring Becky back in that way. But no, he didn't tell me. I had to read the script to find out what happened. I was really surprised because I saw it at the premiere, it was the first time I'd seen it and I hadn't seen the cut or anything, so I didn't know that they had brought in the photo [revealing Becky's obituary] so early on and kind of break the news really quickly in the film.

It's shocking.

Yeah, it's really shocking. I love Becky. I really fell in love with Becky, and I think certain moments and aspects about her have really resonated with people over the years, so I was just like, this is really controversial.

Yeah, it is. I was wondering, was it a little bit disappointing because you didn't really get to live out that relationship with Dante after you guys had that happy ending in "Clerks II" all those years ago?

I know, and it's traumatizing, it's triggering. Some of those flashback moments, it's gruesome. It's pretty devastating and also just super real. We lose people that we love, when we think of them, we love them. That's how I feel about Becky, I love her. It's sad, but also it gave such a richness to these characters and the things that they've lived through. And you get it. You're really understanding those breakdowns that they have, and some of these conversations, like Brian's monologue of what he's going through, is just so powerful. He had to bear the brunt of the emotional weight of expressing the loss of Becky, you know what I mean?

I got to just show up and tease him and just try to bring back that energy that she had. That was really fun to watch. I was super nervous about it, because it was only two days we shot. It was just jumping in and out, and it was just like, "Whoa." I was so excited to do it, but I remember when I was watching the film, just wondering like, "Oh my God, is it going to feel like her?" But I think it does.

You guys even fit another ass-to-mouth reference in there.

[laughs] I thought that was good. I really loved his filmmaking, like that moment where we're at movies and the sweater drops, and it looks like I'm going to go pick it up, and then it turns into a Randal shot. I love the [shift from] black and white to color. I really thought it was such a perfect amalgamation of the first and the second films.

Absolutely.

To see her back, to see everyone back, to see the style of filmmaking back, just the journey that it's all been in every iteration. Including just independent film, where we're at now with that, it was just a really beautiful reflection.