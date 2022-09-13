Superhero Bits: A New Batman And Spawn Crossover, Joker 2 Adds A Cast Member & More

Image Comics has been slowly building its own superhero universe over the past year or so beginning with the excellent "Radiant Black." Dubbed the "Massive-Verse," the publisher has announced the latest entry in the expanding universe, "Radiant Pink." The five-issue miniseries launches in December and hails from Meghan Camarena ("Radiant Black"), Melissa Flores ("The Dead Lucky"), and artist Emma Kubert ("Inkblot").

So, what's the story? The book's synopsis reads as follows:

In "Radiant Pink," life is good for Eva. Ever since teleporting superhero Radiant Pink (her secret alter ego) started guesting on her streams, her view count has skyrocketed — and fame and fortune are surely close behind. But when a charity appearance is interrupted by a squad of mercenaries hunting for the Radiant that powers her, Eva will find herself very far out of her comfort zone."

Look for "Radiant Pink"#1 on shelves on December 7, 2022.