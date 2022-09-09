What Is The Joker's Real Name? DC Comics Finally Has An Answer

The Crown Prince of Crime is one of the most mysterious characters in all of Gotham, with more secrets than even the enigmatic Riddler. The Joker's real identity has always been a question mark, in part because he's scarier if we don't know what made him an evil megalomaniac. Heath Ledger's take on the character in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" riffed on the idea of a shifting backstory by having Ledger's Joker tell different stories about how he got his scars to different people. Besides, how could anyone trust the word of a madman? No matter what Joker might say about his own past, it's very unlikely to be true.

While some adaptations of the character have given him a name beyond the Joker moniker, like Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in "Joker," there hasn't been a single consensus on his official comics canon name... until now. In the recently released comic book "Flashpoint Beyond #5," Thomas Wayne's Batman discovers the civilian name of the Earth-1 Joker, and it has its origins in some of the character's other iterations.

This article contains spoilers for "Flashpoint Beyond #5."