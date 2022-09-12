Superhero Bits: Recapping Marvel's D23 Announcements, More Harley Quinn In The DCEU & More

A whole lot happened on the Marvel Cinematic Universe front during Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend, though not as much as some fans would have liked. Specifically, we got no update regarding the "X-Men" reboot, which has quietly been in the works for a little while now. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem remotely close to actually getting made. As per Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, the film isn't happening for a very long time. Taking to Twitter, Kroll said the following:

"Speaking of X-MEN, this film isn't happening for a very long time, so outside of a writer being tapped, it's super unlikely any casting decisions get made on that one for some time."

So, make your peace with that for now and maybe don't lend too much credibility to any casting rumors that surface in the near future. But hey, at least we've still got "X-Men '97" to look forward to.