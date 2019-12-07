Down at Comic-Con Experience 2019 (CCXP) in Brazil, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on-hand to get fans excited about the upcoming projects in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the first time ever, the new roster of projects include streaming shows from Marvel Studios that directly tie into the events of the movies, and the CCXP panel gave a glimpse at the first official photos from both Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photos

Here are the first two official stills from Falcon and the Winter Soldier, showing Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back together. Neither is suited up in their official superhero garb, but they’re clearly in pursuit of…something? It’s not exactly a chase but the do appear to be very serious about whatever is going on.

Production on the show is underway right now on the series, which will also bring back Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as new character John Walker, a likely adversary called U.S. Agent made to be a replacement for Captain America now that Steve Rogers is retired.

Derek Kolstad (John Wick) is a part of the writers’ room with Kari Skogland (The Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans).

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is rumored to arrive on Disney+ in August 2020, but no official date has been given.

WandaVision Photo

On the more peculiar side of upcoming Marvel Studios projects coming to Disney+, we have WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their respective Avengers characters. The series has been described as a “mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters” by co-star Elizabeth Olsen, and the previously released concept art teased the sitcom side of the equation, and the first photo above shows that even more, complete with a black and white aesthetic reminiscent of classic 1950s sitcoms.

Joining Olsen and Bettany will be Kat Dennings and Randall Park, reprising their respective roles from Thor and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Plus, Kathryn Hahn will be part of the series as a new character.

WandaVision will be directed by Matt Shakman and Jac Schaeffer will act as head writer. The series is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2021.