The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first original Marvel Studios series for Disney+, has officially started filming. Read a message marking the occasion from showrunner Malcolm Spellman below, and get a quick recap of everything we know about the series so far.

We learned details about HBO Max earlier this week, and today is AppleTV+ launch day. But even though Disney+ doesn’t debut for another several days, the Mouse House’s streaming service is still earning some attention on its own, this time through the start of what aims to be one of its biggest original series. Empire writer/producer Malcolm Spellman shared a photo marking the start of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier production in Atlanta, Georgia, calling it “a huge day for a lot of people including me.”

Here’s what we know so far. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be back to reprise their title roles (respectively), Daniel Brühl is coming back to play the villainous Baron Zemo again (though this time he’ll be wearing the character’s recognizable purple mask), and Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter, one of the most boring characters in MCU history. Please, writers: give her something to do in this show! Also, we know Wyatt Russell is set to play John Walker, a comic book antagonist known as U.S. Agent (aka Super-Patriot) who was sort of like a dark mirror version of Captain America.

Derek Kolstad (John Wick) is a part of the writers’ room, and Kari Skogland is directing, adding to her extensive TV credits that include The Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, and The Americans.

Early reports have indicated that at least part of the show will deal with Falcon’s transition into the new Captain America, considering how Cap passed down the shield to him at the end of Avengers: Endgame. What we don’t know is exactly when the series is going to take place on the MCU timeline. Yes, most of it will continue after the events of Endgame, but will we get flashbacks uncovering more of Bucky Barnes’s past? There are still plenty of periods of that character’s life that could be explored or shaded in to fit whatever story Spellman and his team are trying to tell here.

Rumor has it that the show will arrive on Disney+ in August 2020, but there’s no official release date . The new streaming service debuts on November 12, 2019.