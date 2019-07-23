During Saturday night’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, actor Daniel Brühl hijacked The Falcon and the Winter Soldier presentation with a video interruption in which his character, the villainous Baron Zemo, revealed a new look – one that more closely resembled the look from the comics. That footage has not been released online, but today, Brühl shared a couple of screenshots from it, including one that shows Zemo’s famous mask. Check them out below.

Baron Zemo Images

It’s that second image from this Instagram post that had fans cheering in Hall H this past weekend. That’s the one which showcases Zemo’s purple mask, one that Brühl never donned as the villain of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. In the comics, he wears the mask because his face is horrifically scarred after he falls into a vat of molten adhesive. His face looks just fine in that first photo, so perhaps the MCU version of the character is just interested in switching up his wardrobe this time around.

Zemo, a complicated villain who blamed the Avengers for his family’s death and orchestrated the rift between them, survived the events of Civil War. He was responsible for the bombing that killed Black Panther’s father, and the last time we saw him, T’Challa had averted Zemo’s suicide attempt and turned him in to the CIA, where he was kept in a containment facility and was taunted by CIA Agent Everett Ross.

Now we know he’s back, somehow wriggling his way out of that electric shock chamber and once again into the lives of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the upcoming TV series. You can read more about the footage that played this weekend during the panel right here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier flies onto Disney+ in Fall 2020.