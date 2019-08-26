WandaVision is shaping up to be one of the most interesting titles of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4. During the Disney+ panel at this year’s D23 Expo, we learned that the show will be half MCU epic and half sitcom, and its first poster teases both of those aspects…though you’ll have to look closely to see the superhero part among the 1950s-inspired, Leave It to Beaver-style sitcom aesthetic. Check out the full poster below.

WandaVision Poster

On the surface, it almost looks like we’re watching an episode of I Love Lucy shot in black and white. But notice the red lining around the TV, indicating Scarlet Witch’s powers are in use; the glow of that television set is how the lead characters are popping out in color while living in a black and white world. But the most interesting thing of all may be the shadows behind them on the wall: while Paul Bettany‘s Vision shadow looks like his normal superhero self (does he have the Mind Stone back?), Wanda Maximoff’s shadow looks like the character is rocking her full-on Scarlet Witch costume from the comics. Is that just a choice made for this poster, or a tease that we’re going to see Elizabeth Olsen suit up in that suit before the series is over?

Hot on the heels of sharing a poster for Black Widow, Marvel concept artist Andy Park shared this WandaVision poster on Twitter, saying he had the honor of painting it during the show’s preproduction phase. (The series still hasn’t begun filming, but it recently locked down a director in Game of Thrones and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia veteran Matt Shakman.) Park also said the show is “gonna be something totally fresh…and weird!” which echoes practically everything we’ve heard about the series thus far. Words like “wacky,” “fun,” “funny,” and “epic” were thrown around to describe it during the D23 panel, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the concept for the show was so out there that they only could have made it as a series, not a movie.

We also learned that Kat Dennings will be reprising her role as Darcy the intern from the original Thor, and Randall Park will be back as Jimmy Woo, the magic-loving government agent who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Plus, in a piece of truly perfect casting, Kathryn Hahn is joining the MCU as a nosy neighbor.

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ in Spring 2021, and you can learn more about the series here.