Along with a new trailer for the fifth season of Rick and Morty, Adult Swim has released a new short inspired by classic 16-bit side-scrolling video games. Created by animator Paul Robertson, the animated Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine takes the titular duo on a video game adventure where a corrupt simulation results in a remix of some familiar characters, places, and moments from the first four seasons of Rick and Morty. Check it out below.

Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine

Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine follows in the footsteps of previous Rick and Morty animated shorts like Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takashi Sano, both of which put new spins on the hit Adult Swim series.

This is the kind of animated short that is chock full of Easter eggs, so if you have to kill some time before Rick and Morty season 5 arrives in June, then this should help. You’ll have a hard time missing the various Mortys throughout the game, not to mention favorite characters like Scary Terry, Mr. Meseeks, and a three-eyed Gazorpazorpfield. Other things you’ll have to keep an eye on the background to spot.

This makes us wish that someone would create a legit Rick and Morty side-scrolling, arcade-style video game in the vein of The Simpsons, or perhaps more recently, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Few animated shows have a world as massive and action-packed as Rick and Morty, which lends itself to the video game format rather nicely.