Rick and Morty is returning for a fifth season on Adult Swim this summer, and a new trailer shows off all the sci-fi adventures that we’ll be going on this time. Though the series has long focused on the titular grandfather and grandson, it looks like there will be a good amount of storylines this season that take the whole family through the galaxy. See for yourself in the new Rick and Morty season 5 trailer below.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer

In the first trailer released not too long ago, Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and even Jerry were seen on some wild adventures, including an episode where they each pilot their own giant Voltron-style robots. We get to see more of that action here, including the kaiju monster that they’re fighting, as well as some new footage of that strange, horny ocean man from the first trailer,

Other interesting details throughout the trailer include the family in battle with a bunch of robots invading Earth, a new character that looks like a female riff on Captain Planet that Morty appears to be crushing on, Rick doing brain surgery on himself, and at some point, the whole family gets knocked out with poison darts. There’s even a moment where Morty appears to be on the run with his longtime crush Jessica.

The end of the fourth season of Rick and Morty brought an intriguing turn to the continuity of the series by revealing that Rick intentionally mixed up his real daughter Beth with a clone he created in order to let his daughter live out a more fulfilling life. Each has all the memories of Beth, but one will live out her mundane life on Earth and the other will be traversing the galaxy and going on cool adventures. But no one will ever know who the real Beth is. It’ll be interesting to see if that plays a bigger role in this season.

Rick and Morty‘s writers are already hard at work on writing the seventh season (the sixth has already been scripted), so I think it’s safe to say we’ll get new episodes every year until the previous deal with Adult Swim runs out and hopefully gets renewed.

Adult Swim brings back Rick and Morty starting on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 P.M. ET/PT