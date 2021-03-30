Adult Swim isn’t letting Hulu and Solar Opposites deliver the only animated series with truly insane sci-fi hilarity this year. Rick and Morty is returning for season 5 this summer, and the first trailer reveals some of the wild new adventures that the dysfunctional duo will be going on this time around. Plus, it looks like the rest of the family will be tagging along with them a lot more. See for yourself in the Rick and Morty season 5 trailer below.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer

Rick and Morty season 5 will debut on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 P.M. ET/10:00 P.M. CT. Beyond the premiere of the new season, Adult Swim is also declaring that day to be Rick and Morty Day, where they promise an “out-of-this-world celebration with sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social.”

The end of the fourth season of Rick and Morty brought an intriguing turn to the continuity of the series by revealing that Rick intentionally mixed up his real daughter Beth with a clone he created in order to let his daughter live out a more fulfilling life. Each has all the memories of Beth, but one will live out her mundane life on Earth and the other will be traversing the galaxy and going on cool adventures. But no one will ever know who the real Beth is. It’ll be interesting to see if that plays a bigger role in this season.

Otherwise, Rick and Morty appears to bring more of the same sci-fi craziness that makes the show so great. There’s a strange, horny ocean man who shows up on the family’s lawn, the return of Mr. Poopybutthole (or at least a substitute for him), an angry alien dog, and an adventure where Rick and Beth are wearing leather S&M outfits for some reason. There’s even an episode where the entire family appears to become the equivalent of Voltron-inspired space rangers with their own ships.

It’s nice that we don’t have to wait too long between seasons of Rick and Morty anymore. The writers are already hard at work on writing the seventh season (the sixth has already been scripted), so I think it’s safe to say we’ll get new episodes every year until the previous deal with Adult Swim runs out and hopefully gets renewed.

Rick and Morty is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and it features the voices of Roiland himself as the two lead characters. Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane) voices Beth, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) plays Jerry, and Spencer Grammer (Greek) is Summer.