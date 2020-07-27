The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

First up, while fans wait patiently for the fifth season of Rick and Morty to eventually manifest on Adult Swim sometime in the future, here’s an anime short film directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God) featuring the dimension-hopping duo. Morty goes to Tokyo to stop a bad guy known as “The Genocider,” and, well, you should just watch to see how it goes.

Every year, Kevin Smith has a tradition of hosting his own panel where he just talks about anything and everything that’s going on in his life, whether it’s movies and comics he’s working on, or just telling stories from the world of showbiz. This year An Evening with Kevin Smith a little weird with Comic-Con at Home, but here he talks about a new podcast he’s making with his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, reveals how to get Mooby’s food delivered to your house, and much more.

Finally, in honor of the late Regis Philbin passing away over the weekend, we wanted to throw it back to this vintage clip from The Late Show with David Letterman where Regis showed up on the show dressed in full make-up and wardrobe as Shrek. It’s as funny as it is bizarre, and it’s one of the many entertaining moments Regis brought us over the years.