I’m desperately trying to temper my expectations for Jordan Peele‘s new horror movie Us, but that’s increasingly difficult when everything about it is this damn cool. The trailers have been killer, and now Peele, the Oscar-winning writer/director of Get Out, has revealed a creepy new poster featuring star Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) which will haunt me for the rest of the day – not only because it’s an unsettling poster, but because I’m going to spend the next few hours wondering what a remake of John Woo’s Face/Off would look like with Nyong’o in one of the lead roles. See what I mean by checking out the full poster below.

Us Poster

Man, that is such a great poster. Look at the differences between the two faces – the “mask” has a slight smile, indicating that the lives we all lead may not be quite as happy as we make them seem; the unblinking, terrifying eye of the face underneath stares directly into your soul; and Lupita’s left eye underneath is still looking through the mask, almost as if she’s torn between two versions of herself and can’t fully decide which to present.

Get Out was overflowing with deeper meaning, so it’s not unreasonable to assume Us will have a similar level of complexity to it. Peele has talked about how the movie is about how “we are our own worst enemy,” and I can’t wait to see how he fleshes out that concept in this story of a family besieged by their doppelgängers.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is about to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home to discover the silhouettes of four figures standing in their driveway. Us pits an ordinary American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Us opens in theaters on March 22, 2019.