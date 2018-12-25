Get Out director Jordan Peele returns to the horror genre with Us, and that should be more than enough to pique your interest. With Get Out, Peele announced himself as an incredible new voice in the horror and thriller genre, and the fact that he’s sticking with that genre for now is exciting. In Us, a couple, played by Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, take their kids on a beach getaway for some relaxation. Things don’t go according to plan. Watch the Us trailer below.

Us Trailer

Even before I knew much about it, Us was one of my most-anticipated films of 2019. As a horror fan, I found Get Out incredibly invigorating – here was a horror filmmaker with something to say! I personally hope Peele sticks with horror for as long as possible, and turns into the type of filmmaker John Carpenter became. Whether or not that happens, I’m just happy he followed-up Get Out with more horror. And now that I’ve seen the Us trailer, I’m even more excited. Is it 2019 yet?

“One thing I know is that this is genre, and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun, genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele said in the past. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

As we exclusively learned recently, Us follows “a mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) [who] take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

Other cast members include Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Anna Diop (Titans), Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, and twins Cali & Noelle Sheldon. The main cast of Nyong’o, Duke and Moss makes for a fantastic combination, and the rest of the line-up isn’t too shabby either. Have I hyped this movie enough? I suppose I should check my expectations, and try to not get carried away. It’s just difficult to tone my excitement down for something like this. I’ll be counting the days until Us opens on March 15, 2019.