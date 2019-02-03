Get Out director Jordan Peele is back behind the camera this year with a new nightmare called Us. The first trailer undoubtedly gave us chills, and it made the hip hop jam “I Got Five On It” by Luniz absolutely terrifying. Now a new trailer has arrived that will also be airing during the Super Bowl tonight. Watch the Jordan Peele’s Us Super Bowl trailer below.

Jordan Peele’s Us Super Bowl Trailer

Jordan Peele’s Monkey Paw Productions banner posted the trailer on Reddit as a long lead to the big game today. It’s a chilling new look at the film that is likely keeping plenty of secrets below the surface. The idea of a family being terrorized isn’t a new concept, but having the instigators be a terrifying version of the family themselves is something refreshing. It’s also a concept that is bound to be full of metaphors, commentary and other elements we’ll be analyzing in the coming months (and probably years).

Us is still a little over a month away from hitting theaters, but we’ll have a review for the movie when it premieres a bit earlier at the South by Southwest Film Festival a couple weeks before it hits the rest of the country.

Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is about to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home to discover the silhouettes of four figures standing in their driveway. Us pits an ordinary American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Jordan Peele’s Us arrives in theaters on March 22, 2019.