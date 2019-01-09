Universal is pushing back the release date for Jordan Peele‘s Us by one week following news that the horror film starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke will be the opening night film at SXSW. Read more about the new Us release date below.

Universal announced Tuesday that it is pushing back the Us release date to March 22, 2019, a week later than the initial March 15 date. This release date shift comes in the wake of the announcement that Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to the 2017 pop culture phenomenon Get Out would be the opening night film at SXSW on March 8, 2019.

Us will now release alongside Lionsgate’s Five Feet Apart and Annapurna’s Where’d You Go Bernadette, directed by Richard Linklater. It now comes two weeks after Marvel’s Captain Marvel is sure to sweep the box office on March 8, giving it time to build more pre-release buzz following the SXSW premiere.

The film will be the first solo production under Peele’s new Monkeypaw Productions, with Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum also producing alongside the writer-director. Us stars Nyong’o and Duke as the parents of an African-American family whose summer vacation turns into a bloodbath when they’re confronted with their murderous doppelgangers. Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker also star in the highly anticipated sophomore effort from Peele, whose breakout film Get Out launched him into the stratosphere and earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Here is the official synopsis for Us:

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member.

Us opens in theaters on March 22, 2019.