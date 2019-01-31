Universal and Illumination Entertainment have released at least 57 trailers for this summer’s sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2. In addition to the traditional teaser trailer, there have been character-centric teases featuring Chloe the Cat, the superhero bunny Snowball, and the new character Daisy. Now it’s Jenny Slate as the poodle Gidget taking the spotlight in a new Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer, and she’s learning how to act like a cat for some reason.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Trailer – Gidget

Chloe the Cat gives Gidget some good pointers on how to act like a cat. After tossing on pink cat years and a sock on her puffy tail, Gidget learns how to resist fetching, land on her feet from a fall, and even use the litter box. Of course, the rest of her dog pals aren’t quite as skilled.

As someone who did not like The Secret Life of Pets at all when it was released back in 2016, I must say that the sequel’s trailers are a little more clever. As a cat owner, making light of the pompous behavior of cats is a sweet spot for me. But even the rest of the trailers have been a little more amusing than the marketing for the first movie, which relied on recreating the amusing pet behavior already seen in hundreds of YouTube videos.

With so many characters in The Secret Life of Pets 2, we’re bound to get one new trailer every month until the film’s release this summer. But hopefully they start pulling back a bit so they’re not giving everything away. Parents will have to watch this movie over and over again once it hits home video, so Universal and Illumination will want to save some footage to make them laugh upon the first viewing. Then they can prepare to hate it for the rest of their lives.

Chris Renaud is back directing the animated sequel, which again has a script from Brian Lynch. Comedian Patton Oswalt replaces original star Louis C.K. and leads a cast that includes returning members Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, and Eric Stonestreet. Plus, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and Harrison Ford are voicing new characters.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters on June 7, 2019.