Illumination Entertainment is taking the exhausting approach of releasing a new trailer for every major character in The Secret Life of Pets 2, and the latest one introduces us to Daisy, a new dog character voiced by comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

We previously saw that Kevin Hart‘s bunny character will be suiting up as a “superhero” named Captain Snowball in the upcoming sequel, and in this trailer, Daisy is on a quest to find him. Check it out below.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Trailer

Haddish and Hart reunite here in animated form after joining forces in live-action in last year’s comedy Night School. If you’re disappointed that there haven’t been enough individual character trailers for this movie yet, fear not. This trailer ends with the threat of more, so stay tuned for those.

Chris Renaud is back to direct this sequel, which has a script from Brian Lynch, who also wrote the original. Patton Oswalt replaces original star Louis C.K. and leads a cast that includes returning members Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, and Eric Stonestreet and new additions like Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and Harrison Ford in his first ever animated movie.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters on June 7, 2019.