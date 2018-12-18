Illumination continues releasing a slew of character trailers highlighting the various beloved pets of The Secret Life of Pets 2. The latest The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer gives the spotlight to Snowball, the reformed former gang leader of “The Flushed Pets” who now enjoys a cozy life with a young owner.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Trailer: Snowball

Voiced by Kevin Hart, Snowball was the psychotic antagonist of The Secret Life of Pets who has since turned his life around in the upcoming sequel. Domesticated by a cheery little girl named Molly, Snowball has instead traded in his gang of human-hating sewer dwellers for a gang of stuffed animals who form Molly’s “superhero council.” Snowball even proudly wears the ridiculous superhero costume that Molly has put him in, pretending to fly over the city when she goes away — only to be caught by Patton Oswalt‘s Max (Oswalt replaces original voice actor Louis C.K. in the sequel following C.K.’s sexual misconduct allegations).

This trailer is released on the heels of the first The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer spotlighting Chloe the Cat. The rest of The Secret Life of Pets 2‘s unfairly good cast will likely get their own trailers soon enough.

Here is the synopsis for The Secret Life of Pets 2:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

Chris Renaud returns to direct a script from writer Brian Lynch. The sequel is currently slated to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.