Baby Yoda is back.

Lucasfilm and showrunner Jon Favreau have unveiled the first The Mandalorian season 2 trailer for the Disney+ series, and you can watch it in all of its glory below.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

We suspected we might see the first trailer for the upcoming second season during this year’s Star Wars Celebration, but that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. So Lucasfilm and Favreau decided to wait, building even more frenzied anticipation from those who devoured the first season and have been anxiously awaiting our first real look at season 2.

Personally, I had previously theorized that Favreau might unleash this trailer as a surprise during this summer’s first-ever Comic-Con at Home, since the director has such a deep relationship with that particular convention. (“Everything I learned about the movie business, I learned at Comic-Con,” he once said.) But that convention ended up being a total bust with anemic viewership and social engagement, and in hindsight, it was probably a smart decision to hold the trailer for one of the most anticipated television events of the year until several weeks later, after the stink of that convention’s failure faded into the background.

As for the show itself, The Mandalorian season 2 will focus on the continuing adventures of bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his pint-sized pal The Child, AKA Baby Yoda. They’ll be joined in part by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as a character named Cobb Vanth who wears Boba Fett’s famous armor, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter. The specific plot details about the season are being kept under wraps, but we expect to see lots of ties to Dave Filoni’s animated shows. Carl Weathers is back as Greef Karga, and we’ll definitely see more of Giancarlo Esposito‘s villainous Moff Gideon, who is wielding the Darksaber and wants The Child for mysterious reasons.

“The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show,” Dave Filoni recently said of the new season. “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

The Mandalorian season 2 arrives on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.