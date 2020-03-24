Michael Biehn is ready to suit-up for The Mandalorian season 2. The Aliens actor has joined the cast of the Disney+ series, playing a bounty hunter character from the Mandalorian’s past. Biehn is the latest new cast member to the show, joining the recently announced Rosario Dawson, who is playing fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. Filming on the second season recently wrapped production.

Michael Biehn, famous for roles in action movie classics like The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, The Rock, Tombstone, and more, is joining The Mandalorian season 2 cast. Making Star Wars broke the news, and we can confirm the news ourselves. All the can be said of Biehn’s role at the moment is that he’s playing a bounty hunter from the Mandalorian’s past. Pedro Pascal is back once again in the lead, playing The Mandalorian/Din Djarin. And of course, Baby Yoda is back as himself.

The first season of The Mandalorian was a big hit for Disney+, and as of now, it remains the only one of their original programs that seems to have generated a ton of buzz. They’re no doubt eager to launch the second season as soon as possible. The first season found The Mandalorian protecting a Yoda-like creature – officially called The Child, but c’mon, we all call that thing Baby Yoda.

The second season will continue the story, and no doubt feature more of characters like Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who got to break out the Darksaber in the season finale. Making Star Wars also adds that Bill Burr is back as Mayfield. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano are coming back as well. And, as /Film reported last week, Rosario Dawson has joined the show as Ahsoka Tano. Season 2 will have episodes directed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Carl Weathers. The show will return for its second season this October.

Michael Biehn is always a welcome presence, and I hope the show gives him something significant to do. I’ll admit that I wasn’t entirely blown away by the first season of The Mandalorian, but I know I’m in the minority there.