The Mandalorian made huge waves last year when it arrived as not just one of the first pieces of original programming on Disney+, but the first ever live-action Star Wars series. Now it’s one of the most beloved parts of the Disney era of Star Wars, and the second season is arriving this fall. We’ve been waiting to find out exactly when new episodes would start debuting on Disney+, and today we got our answer along with a brand new logo (seen above) featuring the titular bounty hunter walking alongside the tiny little asset he protected throughout the first season.

The official Star Wars Twitter account made the announcement with this post today:

So The Mandalorian season 2 release date has been set for October 30. That’s a Friday, which is the same day that each episode was released in the first season, with the exception of the series premiere and an episode in the middle of the season that arrived early to avoid clashing with the hype around the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s interesting that this tweet specifically says “new episodes” coming on that date. That might imply that more than one episode will be available on that day instead of just a single episode for the season premiere. Is there a chance that Disney+ doesn’t do a weekly release model with the second season and allows fans to just binge it? We’re guessing probably not since spreading out the episodes keeps monthly subscribers enticed for longer, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Little is known about The Mandalorian season 2 at this point, at least as far as the story is concerned, but Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers will be back as The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga. But there are two big details that we have learned this year. First of all, Rosario Dawson is joining the cast and will be bringing The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano to life in live-action for the first time. Second, the bounty hunter Boba Fett will be back in some capacity, and Justified star Timothy Olyphant will enter the series as a character wearing his armor at some point.

Other than that, we know that Giancarlo Esposito will have a significant role as Moff Gideon in the second season after his arrival in the first season finale revealed that he’s the current wielder of the mythical Mandalorian weapon known as the Darksaber. Surely there’s plenty of backstory that will be provided as to how he came into possession of this weapon, and there will likely be plenty of Mandalorians who want it back.

There’s much that has yet to be revealed about Mandalore and this new sect of Mandalorians who carry a different belief system than those that we’ve seen previously in The Clone Wars. Hopefully the second season will help fill in those gaps.