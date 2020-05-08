Well, you can’t make a show about a Mandalorian without including the most famous guy to ever wear the armor. Famed bounty Boba Fett, who was killed-off in Return of the Jedi but grew incredibly popular in the decades since due to appearances in novels, comics, and video games, will play a role in season 2 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. And in a piece of casting that will bring a smile to the face of anyone who appreciates continuity, he’ll be played by Temuera Morrison, who took on the role of Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

The Hollywood Reporter has the story of Morrison returning to a galaxy far, far away. Although unconfirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm, the trade’s track record speaks for itself here, and we’re ready to believe it. After all, The Mandalorian has done an exceptional job of bridging both the prequels and the original trilogy of films, and this casting feels like the puzzle piece we didn’t even know we were looking for.

Morrison is an exceptional actor (I vividly recall his terrifying performance in Once Were Warriors). Still, most folks probably know him best from Attack of the Clones, where he played the ruthless bounty hunter Jango Fett, whose DNA became the source for Emperor Palpatine’s clone army, as well as his cloned son, Boba. However, Jango didn’t live to see the end credits role, losing his head in a fight with Jedi master Mace Windu later in the movie. Boba Fett remained masked throughout the entirety of the original trilogy, but since he’s a clone of his father, we can imagine they share the same features. And now, this casting has confirmed it.

Not confirmed: how Boba Fett survived falling into the Sarlacc Pitt on Tatooine, one of the more graceless demises in film history.

This casting brings with it a few other questions beyond “how the heck did Boba survive?” Questions like “Was that mysterious figure glimpsed in the final moments of season one’s “The Gunslinger” actually Boba Fett?” and “What about Cobb Vanth, the character in the Star Wars books who stole the supposedly dead Boba Fett’s armor?” We shall see.

Beyond Star Wars, Morrison’s other recent work includes Moana and Aquaman, so he’s no stranger to Disney or blockbusters. He joins Rosario Dawson, playing the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, in The Mandalorian season 2. This season sounds absolutely jam-packed, and we’re very excited to see what’s in store for us when it arrives later this year.