Viewers of The Mandalorian were left with a big shock in the final shots of the Disney+ series’ first season. Giancarlo Esposito‘s Moff Gideon emerged from a destroyed TIE Fighter wielding an ancient weapon that has deep ties to the Mandalorian culture and huge ramifications for the Star Wars galaxy at large. We’re still several months out from the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2, but Esposito is teasing what it’s like to wield that mythic weapon and what it could mean for the hotly anticipated second season of the acclaimed Star Wars show.

After staying in the shadows for much of season 1 of The Mandalorian, Esposito’s Gideon Moff emerged as a big player in the final episode, showing his hand — quite literally, in the final shot. Moff revealed himself to be in the ownership of the mythic Darksaber, a black lightsaber steeped in Mandalorian history.

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Esposito answered whether he was ready to swing the Darksaber.

“I am. I really am. I want to say I’ve destroyed quite a few of them and the prop guys go, ‘Wow, you go all in,'” Esposito said.

The ancient nature of the Darksaber lends to the mythical overtures of the series, which Esposito teased will be even greater in The Mandalorian season 2:

“This season is going to be really great. This is the ultimate space western that’s so connected to things that we don’t know and don’t see. Originally George Lucas had a mentor and friend in Joseph Campbell. Joseph Campbell was all about the power of myth and the journey of the hero. Isn’t every one of our journeys the journey of the hero? We have our own hurdles to jump over and our own visions on our head that we want to hit. I was thinking the other day about all the things in my life that I haven’t done. And will I be disappointed at the end if I haven’t done them? And what’s the flipside to that – I’ve done so many of my visions and dreams of what I’ve wanted to do and if I miss a couple on the bucket list I’m not going to be upset about that. But a lot of people haven’t checked off one or two or three.”

The Mandalorian returns for its second season on Disney+ in October 2020.