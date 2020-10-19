There are less than two weeks until Star Wars fans get to travel back to a galaxy far, far away in the newest season of The Mandalorian, and Disney+ has pumped up the anticipation even further by releasing a brand new look at the season. Check out the new video below.



The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

The Mouse House synergy machine is in full swing again, as the company released a new look at Disney+’s The Mandalorian season 2 during tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Football on Disney-owned sports network ESPN. And once again, this tease is enough for this show’s sizable fandom to lose its collective mind. I’m in the rare minority of people who did not dig the storytelling decisions that showrunner Jon Favreau and his right-hand man Dave Filoni made throughout season one, but hey, not every Star War has to be for me, and even the worst haters should be able to appreciate how incredible the show is on a visual level.

While Star Wars purists loved the stripped-down shape of season one’s story, it’s going to be very interesting to see how the show evolves as several elements from the animated shows are introduced this season. Will this influx of characters and lore (lots of it involving the Darksaber) be appealing to those who liked the “adventure of the week” structure of season one? Or will the inclusion of characters like Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan throw things too far off kilter? Perhaps the show built up enough good will in season one that fans are committed and locked in for any narrative decisions it makes, but I am exceedingly curious to see what the general consensus is on this show at the end of season 2.

The Mandalorian season 2 will focus on the continuing adventures of bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his new charge, The Child (otherwise known as Baby Yoda). Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison is on board as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as likely playing a character named Cobb Vanth who wears Boba Fett’s famous armor, Katee Sackhoff is playing Bo-Katan, and Michael Biehn has joined the cast as some sort of bounty hunter. Carl Weathers is reprising his role as Greef Karga, Gina Carano is back as former Stormtrooper Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito‘s villainous Moff Gideon continues his hunt for The Child, with Darksaber in hand.

The Mandalorian season 2 arrives on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.