‘The Mandalorian’ Footage, ‘Galaxy’s Edge’, ‘Jedi Fallen Order’, ‘Vader Immortal’ and More From Star Wars Celebration
/Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about everything he’s seen at Star Wars Celebration 2019, from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, to the Hasbro toy reveals, to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge presentation, to the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order video game, to the Vader Immortal VR experience, to The Mandalorian sizzle reel and footage.
Opening Banter: Brad has been at Star Wars Celebration for four days now. Also we might not have a podcast tomorow because we’ve done 13 podcasts this month and it’s only thr 14th day of April.
In The News:
- The Rise of Skywalker:
- Vader Immortal:
- Toys:
- Galaxy’s Edge:
- First Look: Aurebesh Coke Coming To ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’, Served In Reclaimed Thermal Detonator Packaging
- Galaxy’s Edge Interactive App Turns ‘Star Wars’ Into Your Playground
- You Can Become Part of the Crew of the Millennium Falcon in the ‘Smuggler’s Run’ Ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Yoda Will Appear in ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’, With Frank Oz Reprising His Role
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: New Merch from Toydarian Toymaker, Creature Stall & Black Spire Outfitters
- Video games:
- The Mandalorian:
- Everything We Learned About ‘The Mandalorian’ at the Star Wars Celebration Panel
- 501st Legion of ‘Star Wars’ Fans Will Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’
- ‘The Mandalorian’ Features Practical Ships Built and Shot Like the Original Trilogy
- ‘The Mandalorian’ Footage Description: Sorry, Boba Fett, There’s a New Bounty Hunter in Town
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
