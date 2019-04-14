the mandalorian

/Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about everything he’s seen at Star Wars Celebration 2019, from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, to the Hasbro toy reveals, to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge presentation, to the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order video game, to the Vader Immortal VR experience, to The Mandalorian sizzle reel and footage.

Opening Banter: Brad has been at Star Wars Celebration for four days now. Also we might not have a podcast tomorow because we’ve done 13 podcasts this month and it’s only thr 14th day of April.

