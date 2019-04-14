The first day of Star Wars Celebration brought the reveal of the merchandise that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will have on sale at the First Order Cargo and Resistance Supply shops within the theme park expansion. Now another wave of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge merchandise has been revealed from three other shops nestled in the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu.

The new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge merchandise reveal includes plenty of playthings from Toydarian Toymaker, a roster of cuddly and creepy animals from the Creature Stall, and some outstanding gear for cosplayers from Black Spire Outfitters. We’ve got a closer look at the latest items that were on display at the Galaxy’s Edge booth at Star Wars Celebration below.

Toydarian Toymaker

Since Galaxy’s Edge is making it seem like Batuu is a real place in the Star Wars universe, how is the park selling toys? Well, even though we saw that there are some figures sold in the First Order Cargo and Resistance Supply shops that don’t exactly fit that bill, the Toydarian Toymaker shop actually puts more effort into make their toys feel like they’re from the world of Star Wars.

As you can see, there are some wooden action figures that feel handcrafted. They have a homemade feel to them that have the same kind of style as Rey’s own X-wing pilot doll that you can briefly see in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Plus, there are also basic, wooden versions of the ships, ranging from the Millennium Falcon to the Jawa Sandcrawler. Plus, there are little spinning puzzles with characters split into three parts.

The same can be said for the plush toys of characters as well. While I’m wondering how they can justify the existence of these characters as toys in the Star Wars universe, the easy answer could be that the stories of some of their heroics (or in some cases villainy) have reached the furthest parts of the galaxy, and maybe some people have turned them into legends in the form of toys.

In addition to playing with their favorite characters, kids also love to make noise. That’s why Toydarian Toymaker will also have instruments from the Star Wars universe. On display were a couple pieces played by the Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes in the Mos Eisley Cantina from A New Hope, as well as Droopy McCool from the Max Rebo Band in Return of the Jedi, as well as a drum, that is likely meant to be from the Ewok village or something like that.

Or if you’re more into the game side of things, there’s a wooden Dejarik board. It’s a far cry from the high tech holographic version from the Millennium Falcon, but it’s still pretty cool. Plus, if you turn it over, it’s a simple checkers board.

Other games range from the complicated card game Sabaac that could end up losing you a ship, some chance cubes that might get you into a dangerous podracing bet, and a matching game for the kids who want to get better at recognizing the legends of the Star Wars universe.

Puzzles are also front and center at Toydarian Toymaker, including a 3D wood model of a Krayt dragon skeleton, as well as a Jedi Holocron puzzle cube, which appears to be the Star Wars universe version of a Rubik’s cube. Is there something inside when you solve it? That would be amazing.

And finally, this little crank music box was on display. And since it has the Imperial insignia on it, as well as the face of Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper helmet and several TIE Fighters, we’re betting that it plays the Imperial March in the style of a classic music box.

Creature Stall

If the characters of Star Wars aren’t quite as entrancing as the creatures, then you’ll want to head over to the Creature Stall to pick up some of the most famous (and lesser known) aliens. They come in various materials and sizes, some looking more like their movie counterparts than others.

The wampa looks like he’s seen better hair days, and the mynock could use a wider wingspan. But that tauntaun is adorable, as well as the porg. Then there’s the creepier critters like the rathtar from The Force Awakens or the worrt from Return of the Jedi. But the real treasure here is the Salacious Crumb toy, which can sit on your shoulder and be operated like a puppet. Of course, that’s not really the Salacious Crumb, but just two different kinds of average Kowakian monkey-lizards.

Black Spire Outfitters

Finally, at what will likely be one of the more expensive shops in Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll be able get your hands on some appropriate clothing to wear on Batuu. Surely people are going to comment on your weird jeans and baseball hats, because no one wears that stuff in a galaxy far, far away. So you’ll want some threads that help you blend in.

As you can see, there are ensembles for the light and dark side, although the outfit on the left feels like it could go either way. Actually, the one on the right isn’t necessarily for the dark side entirely either, because Luke Skywalker wore something vaguely similar in Return of the Jedi. So both could go either way.

But Disney parks aren’t meant only for adults. That’s why kids will be able to gear up like a Jedi or Sith too. There’s children-sized clothing options that aren’t just cheap Halloween costumes, but legit cosplay wardrobes. Above you can see an ensemble that’s Kylo Ren-esque, as well as one that’s clearly a little Rey. And there’s also a full Jedi cloak and clothing situation there, as well as what might be an alternative sort of Rey outfit with black pants. You’ll also notice that each of them has their own lightsaber, which will be a big part of the merchandise experience in a whole different way.

There’s still more merchandise left to be revealed in the remaining days of Star Wars Celebration, so stay tuned to see even more goods that you’ll be able to get your hands on at the park.