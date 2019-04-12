If directing Star Wars movies were like a relay race, J.J. Abrams directed 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and then passed the baton off to Rian Johnson, leaving Abrams justifiably winded after pulling off an incredibly difficult feat. Johnson went on to direct what is arguably the best Star Wars movie ever with The Last Jedi, but let’s put that aside for the time being. If we continue this metaphor, Abrams was breathing heavily with his hands on his knees, looked up at Johnson running the race in front of him, and thought to himself, “Wait a second…I want to be the one to take this across the finish line.”

So he’s back in the cockpit for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first teaser trailer straight from Star Wars Celebration. So watch it right now.

Star Wars Episode: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

After more than 40 years, it’s time for the Skywalker saga to end. And after sitting on the sidelines for the middle installment in this new trilogy, J.J. Abrams is back to finish what he started. Traditionally, the major Star Wars movies have been constantly in rhyme with themselves – that is, until Rian Johnson came along and decided to do the unexpected with The Last Jedi and passionately argue for the destruction of the past while still honoring it and moving the franchise forward in exciting new ways. It’ll be interesting to see if Abrams, who is perhaps the best example of a pop traditionalist working in Hollywood today, is interested in recapturing those rhymes of the previous movies, or if he’ll surprise us by being willing to break from that mold and continue the story in a bold new direction.

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Matt Smith, Dominic Monaghan, and Richard E. Grant star. Abrams wrote the screenplay with Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scribe Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.