It wouldn’t be Star Wars Celebration if we didn’t find out about a bunch of new toys coming to us from a galaxy far, far away. The Hasbro panel unveiled the next line of the popular Star Wars Black Series figures that will be available in the new Archive line, as well as some figures you’ll only be able to get at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Plus, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives were revealed in the form of some unique, new Vintage Collection figures, not to mention a trio of Luke Skywalkers, and a colorful take on a bounty hunter favorite. All you X-wing pilot fans will get a new roleplay helmet too. But there’s also the exciting possibility of an innovative new lightsaber in the works. Check out all of the Star Wars Celebration 2019 Hasbro panel reveals below.

Black Series Figures

Even though these figures were already announced earlier this year, now you get to see them in official packaging. The new wave of Black Series figures include Star Wars Rebels characters Ezra Bridger and the trusty but rascally droid Chopper. Plus, The Phantom Menace version of Obi-Wan Kenobi will get a wide non-exclusive release with a new head sculpt of Ewan McGregor from the new photorealistic face-scanning and 3D sculpting technology used by Hasbro.

Meanwhile, if you’re a Doctor Aphra comic book series fan, you’ll be able to get your hands on the titular character, as well as her droid companions 0-0-0 and BT-1. Figures like these were made possible by the longer break between Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Rise of Skywalker, and they’ll all be available this summer.

New Emperor Palpatine Black Series

Even though there was already an Emperor Palpatine released as part of the Black Series, it’s retired and hard to find without paying too much money. So we’re glad to see that there’s a new version of Emperor Palpatine coming this year as an Amazon exclusive. Unlike the original version of the figure, the bottom half now has soft goods, giving him the ability to sit down. And to celebrate that, this version of the Emperor also comes with his trademark throne, as well as three head sculpts and Force lightning accessories. It’s the perfect time now that it seems like he’s back for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Black Series Archives

Recently Hasbro launched an Archive series of the six-inch figures that fans love. The line brings back figures that were previously retired and can only be found on the secondhand market for higher prices. But now they’re being updated slightly with different sculpts, accessories, and more importantly, new heads using the photorealistic face-scanning and 3D sculpting technology. And the next four in the series were revealed in full packaging.

Originally, there were only supposed to seven figures released this year under the Archive label. Boba Fett, IG-88, Bossk, and Luke Skywalker in Pilot Gear were released recently, and later this year we’ll see Anakin Skywalker (from Revenge of the Sith), a Scout Trooper (from Return of the Jedi), Yoda (from The Empire Strikes Back), and Darth Maul (from The Phantom Menace).

Galaxy’s Edge Exclusive Black Series Packs

We’ve already gotten a glimpse at one of the exclusive Black Series packs that you’ll only be able to get at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney theme parks. But two more were revealed featuring a couple characters that will please theme park fans.

First up, the Millennium Falcon ride Smuggler’s Run will get a Black Series figure pack that includes Rey in her wardrobe from The Last Jedi, Chewbacca, and two adorable new little Porgs. But the real draw is the first ever Black Series figure of smuggler Hondo Ohnaka, who will be a prominent figure at Galaxy’s Edge.

Meanwhile, a new Droid Depot pack is getting released. It includes our familiar droid friends C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8, each with updated sculpts and paint jobs. And joining them will be the original Star Tours droid DJ R-3X, or Rex — the former Star Tours pilot who will soon be spinning tunes at Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Luke Skywalker Black Series Helmet

The Black Series has created outstanding roleplaying helmets for Poe Dameon, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and Kylo Ren. Now they’re giving one of the most demanded roleplay helmets the spotlight. Luke Skywalker’s X-wing pilot helmet is on the way, featuring padding inside the helmet, an adjustable elastic chip strap, synchronized LED lights and three speakers for surround sound.

SDCC 2019 Exclusive Boba Fett

Another Black Series figure on the way will be a a little harder to find. Boba Fett is getting a Black Series makeover in the style of the original 1979 Kenner action figure released before The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters. Hasbro has taken the regular Boba Fett Black Series figure and given him a vibrant, colorful makeover, and the packaging is a throwback to the vintage style cardback.

SDCC 2019 Exclusive Darth Vader Prototypes

Meanwhile, Darth Vader is getting even more unique and colorful thanks to a new old school figure created in the style of a mutlti-colored prototype. There will be a ton of different color combinations for this one, inspired by the random assortment of colors that sculptors create when these figures are in the planning stages. Plus, there’s that cool Andy Warhol style pop art cardback. But this is also a convention exclusive that will be coveted item for fans.

SDCC 2019 Luke Skywalker Pack

Finally, it really is the rise of Skywalker at Comic-Con this summer as Luke Skywalker is getting a new 3.75-inch Vintage Collection three-pack featuring new versions of the Jedi in Stormtrooper disguise, in full Return of the Jedi wardrobe (complete with cloak), and X-wing pilot gear. The packaging is a throwback to classic packaging, even though the head sculpt is a new, more detailed version of Mark Hamill.

A More Elegant Lightsaber

While fans have loved the pricey Force FX lightsaber line from Hasbro, the toy company isn’t done trying to perfect a design that acts a little more light a real lightsaber. That’s why they showed off a new prototype that they wouldn’t even let us take pictures or video of. Utilizing bright light and fog emanating from a lightsaber handle, it’s the first time a lightsaber has really looked like it’s igniting out of the handle. It’s still in the early stages and there’s no guarantee that it’ll make it to shelves, but it has potential.