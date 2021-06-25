(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Scarlett Johansson has been making the publicity rounds for Marvel’s Black Widow. One of her virtual stops included The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the superhero star squared off with the late night host in a game where they try to identify Marvel movies based on one-second clips. How does she fare? Watch the video to find out.

Zack Snyder’s Cunning Batman Removed by Warner Bros.

Remember when Zack Snyder responded to the Batman and Catwoman sexual controversy sparked by a deleted scene from the upcoming third season of the animated Harley Quinn series? He posted a comic book illustration of Batman actually performing a certain sexual act on Catwoman, and now Warner Bros. has taken swift legal action by filing a DMCA copyright complaint (via Bleeding Cool) against the image, meaning it’s no longer visible in the Justice League director’s tweet. What a world we live in.

Loki Episode 3 Easter Eggs

We already rounded up some Loki Easter eggs from the show’s third episode, but ScreenCrush takes an even deeper dive by pointing out a lot more callbacks, comic references, and possible hints of what’s to come.

The Boys Season 3 Adds Laurie Holden

Variety has learned that the third season of The Boys has added yet another super-powered character to the line-up. The Walking Dead co-star Laurie Holden has been cast as Crimson Countess. Formerly a member of Soldier Boy’s superhero team Payback, the character acts as a proxy for Scarlet Witch, and she’s even romantically linked to a Vision-esque character called Mind-Droid. But it’s hardly a true love scenario, since she’s always cheating on him. We’re not sure how Crimson Countess will come into play in the series, but she’s bound to shake things up for The Seven.

Captain America’s Shield Replica Actually Bounces Back

YouTube channel JLaserVideo has created a Captain America shield replica that isn’t just a big hunk of metal. Instead, it’s carbon fiber with a fiberglass ring that allows it to bounce off surfaces like the vibranium shield on screen and on the page. It even features a magnet that allows the thrower to catch it on their wrist. See it in action and find out how they made it by watching the full video above. Thanks to Nerdist for the heads up.

Sylvie Gets Her Own Marvel Legends Figure

After making a splash on the Marvel series Loki, actress Sophia Di Martino is getting her own action figure from Marvel Legends. While many of the recent action figures from Marvel movies and TV shows have featured impressive head sculpts of the superhero stars, I must say that the likeness of Sophia Di Martino doesn’t look all that great here. Pre-orders aren’t available yet, but the figure from Hasbro is slated to be released sometime in the fall.

Where are The Variants from in Loki?

ScreenCrush created a video that asks where all the Variants we’ve seen in Loki have come from if there’s only one Sacred Timeline. If there’s no longer a multiverse, how can Sylvie even exist? And where did the TVA learn about all those other Loki variants that Mobius showed in hologram form? This video attempts to answer all those questions and even has a grand theory about how it all ties into the MCU. There may even already be hints of an official answer in a recent Loki featurette about Sylvie.

"But you, @Wendys, you're just a burger. The world's tastiest burger poses no more threat to me than does its tastiest chicken sandwich.” — DC (@DCComics) June 24, 2021

Wendy’s Turns into Dr. Manhattan for Some Reason

Wendy’s was feeling nerdy and cheeky this week. For some reason, the burger chain posted some artwork that turned their iconic pig-tailed mascot into Watchmen character Dr. Manhattan. The tweet that accompanied the image riffed on a famous line from the character, saying:

“I am tired of lunch. These clowns. I am tired of people caught in the freezers of their beef.“

DC Comics responded in kind, but Wendy’s got the last word in by closing with, “We’re all puppets, DC, I’m just a puppet that can see the beef.” What was the point of all this? Capitalism.

Black Widow Poster

Here’s another Black Widow poster created for the ScreenX experience in theaters. Here’s the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

After being delayed from release last year early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally slated to hit theaters, and debut on Disney+ Premier Access, on July 9, 2021.