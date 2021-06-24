After the identity of the time-hopping Variant criminal on Loki was revealed in the show’s second episode, this week allowed us to spend more time with the female version of the God of Mischief. Well, at least it seems like she could be Lady Loki, but the character played by Sophia Di Martino prefers to be called Sylvie, which could make her a different character altogether.

A new Loki featurette shines a light on the new character’s mischievous ways, and it also hints at what’s to come in the remaining three episodes, including the fate of the Sacred Timeline.

Loki Sylvie Featurette

In the featurette, Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino discuss the unexpected arrival of Lady Loki/Sylvie/whoever this new character may be. Di Martino mentions speaking with Hiddleston about the mischief Loki creates and using his perspective to help flesh out her portrayal of the Variant. That’s something we also talked with Tom Hiddleston about just before Loki premiered on Disney+.

Although there aren’t any new details about the woman who calls herself Sylvie revealed in this video, there are some snippets of footage from the remaining three episodes that give us some idea of what’s to come, including a glimpse at what appears to be a younger version of the character.

Naturally, this next section contains speculation and possible spoilers.

The Universe Wants to Break Free

The first detail to point out from the additional footage is that Sylvie will end up getting apprehended by the Time Variance Authority. There’s a shot of Sylvie being taken through the halls of the TVA by some Minutemen, and another shot of Sylvie sitting in an interrogation room, both with her being restrained by the time-twisting collar.

Even more intriguing is a glimpse at a young version of Sylvie. At least we’re assuming it’s a young version of her. The little girl is wearing the signature green, gold, and black Asgardian garb, but she doesn’t have the same hair color as Sylvie. That’s something she could have grown out of, but there are many possibilities here. There’s also a chance that this is a young version of another Loki, perhaps Kid Loki from Marvel Comics.

Finally, we get a peek at a conversation that is likely coming in the next episode of Loki after the Gods of Mischief were left stranded on the moon Lamentis-1, which is about to be obliterated by having a planet crash into it. During this chat, Sylvie says, “The universe wants to break free, so it manifests chaos, like me.” That certainly makes it sound like Sylvie wants to bring the multiverse back to life, and based on what’s coming in the future of the MCU, we’re thinking that she’ll succeed.

Here is the official synopsis for Loki:

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

The first three episodes of Loki are streaming now on Disney+, and three more are on the way.