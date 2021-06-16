Today brings the second episode of Marvel’s Loki to Disney+, and it thrusts us straight into the pursuit of a dangerous time criminal who has been assaulting Time Variant Authority agents and stealing their time-altering gadgets. In addition to putting Tom Hiddleston into full-on time detective mode alongside Owen Wilson as Mobius, the episode also brings Sophia Di Martino into the series as a surprising and mysterious character.

Find out what Tom Hiddleston had to say about working with the actress in this pivotal new role, but beware of major spoilers for the second episode of Loki, now streaming on Disney+.

During our interview with Tom Hiddleston before the premiere of Loki last week, we asked the actor about working with Sophia Di Martino on the series. But since revealing the actress plays a female version of Loki – or Lady Loki, as she is known in the comics – was a spoiler, we decided to hold back this bit until the second episode premiered this week.

Can you talk about working with Sophia Di Martino? Since she’s playing essentially a version of you, is there anything she borrows from your portrayal, and what are the odds that there’s some kind of deeper relationship between you two? Because I feel like it would be pretty interesting if the one person that Loki falls in love with is a version of himself.

[laughs] That would be interesting. I think the idea, it seemed so rich that Loki would be confronted with himself. Not maybe just in a metaphorical way, but in a physical externalization. I absolutely loved working with Sophia. She had lots of questions for me, and my experience of playing the character, and various things that I had found interesting in the long history that the character has been around in human consciousness. But what was so wonderful is that she authored her own character completely. She had all her own ideas and inhabited it in her own way. Then the joy was putting the two of them together and seeing how they react to each other. Yeah, there’s lots of opportunities in there.

What Can We Expect from Lady Loki?

We’re just now learning about this Loki Variant’s nefarious plans to destroy the Sacred Timelime. As for how she intends to do that beyond creating many branches from the timeline that could turn into a variety of multiverses, we’re not sure. Also unclear are her motivations and whether there’s someone behind her with even more menacing plans. Perhaps the hints of Kang the Conqueror possibly kicking around could offer some guidance.

