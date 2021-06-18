(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Get ready for Thanos to come back to Fortnite for another tournament

to come back to for another tournament Find out how Zack Snyder responded to a recent Batman/Catwoman controversy

responded to a recent controversy Hear what Owen Wilson thinks of Tom Hiddleston ‘s impression of him

thinks of ‘s impression of him Discover why Drax was gray instead of green in Guardians of the Galaxy

was gray instead of green in Learn about a fan theory that thinks Loki is leading to Secret Wars in the MCU

is leading to in the MCU All that and more!

Thanos is Returning to Fortnite

Epic Games announced that Thanos will be returning to Fortnite starting at 8:00 P.M. ET on June 26, 2021. You’ll be able to play as the Mad Titan himself and even wield all of the Infinity Stones with the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling (I don’t know what that is, because I am old). You’ll have to spend some money to get it right away, but there’s another way to pick it up too.

The Thanos Cup will offer an online tournament where Duos parties will compete in 10 different matches over the course of three hours. If they acquire the most points, eliminate the most enemies, and survive the longest, they’ll get the Thanos outfit and Infinity Gauntlet back bling early. The Thanos Cup starts on June 21.

Sebastian Stan on Being Disarmed in Falcon/The Winter Soldier

The Hollywood Reporter sat down with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland and star Sebastian Stan to talk about how they reshaped Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier for the Marvel Studios series. One of the more interesting parts of their conversation was about the moment when Bucky has his Wakandan vibranium arm taken off by Ayo (Florence Kasumba). Stan talked about the scene:

“The Wakandans were the only ones who could rein in Bucky in any way, shape or form. That’s where his whole loyalty and allegiance is at that point in the series. When that scene happens, it’s him trying to feel out his perimeters and life again. He owes everything to the Wakandans. But in a way he is growing up again and breaking out again and trying to find how he can take charge of certain situations. [In that fight scene,] he is well aware that he’s gone too far, [teaming up with Daniel Brühl’s Zemo, a mortal enemy of both Bucky and Wakanda]. I always said to Kari, ‘Why would he ever stop them?’ But it’s really Sam asking him, ‘Hey, we’ve got to put a stop to this altercation right now.'”

Check out the full interview for more insights into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Loki Featurette

Disney+ released a new featurette for Loki with the show’s cast. Honestly, it’s not really much of a featurette, and it doesn’t seem to offer anything new about the series. But it’s worth it simply for seeing Owen Wilson in yet another hat that makes us believe that he’s not too far removed from his character in The Royal Tenenbaums.

Green Lantern Meets Bruce Wayne in Justice League Concept Art

On Vero, Zack Snyder posted concept art of a scene intended for his cut of Justice League where Green Lantern would have met Bruce Wayne. In the post, he included this quote:

“We’re in a freefall into future. We don’t know where we’re going. Things are changing so fast, and always when you’re going through a long tunnel, anxiety comes along. And all you have to do to transform your hell into a paradise is to turn your fall into a voluntary act. it’s a very interesting shift of perspective and that’s all it is… joyful participation in the sorrows and everything changes.”

The scene was actually filmed with Wayne T. Carr playing the John Stewart version of Green Lantern, but the scene ended up being cut from the movie and Martian Manhunter was used instead, with Harry Lennix taking on the role.

Owen Wilson Reacts to Tom Hiddleston’s Impression of Him

A long time ago, Tom Hiddleston did an impression of Owen Wilson, and Jimmy Kimmel Live wanted to see what the Loki co-star thought of it. Surely after spending time shooting Loki with Owen Wilson, the impression has only gotten better, and I hope we get to see Hiddelston reprise it sometime soon (if he hasn’t already).

Zack Snyder Responds to Batman/Catwoman Sexual Controversy

In case you didn’t hear, there’s some controversy swirling around the limitations being placed on a certain sexual activity meant to be shown in the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max. Co-creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that they were not allowed to have a scene in the show’s third season where Batman would have performed a certain sexual act on Catwoman. To provide more context, there’s a fan petition entitled “Let the Bat Eat the Cat” directed at HBO Max, and you can read more about the issue at Variety.

Anyway, Zack Snyder offered his own response to the sexual controversy with a not so subtle and totally NSFW comic book illustration that shows his (and Batman’s) stance on the subject, and we’ll just let you click over here so you can see it for yourself, but you’ve been warned about its graphic nature.

Could Lady Loki’s Plan Lead to Secret Wars in the MCU?

The second episode of Loki found the Variant (who may or may not be Lady Loki) bombing various timelines and creating chaos for the Time Variance Authority. ScreenCrush has a new video theorizing what the Variant’s plan might be and how it could be setting up a Secret Wars arc across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why Drax is Gray in Guardians of the Galaxy

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn explained why Drax the Destroyer ended up being gray in the movie despite being green in the comics. In a thread, Gunn explained, “There were enough green people in the MCU and green is the most difficult color to get to look like actual skin. We tested a lot of colors and the grey simply looked best for the character.”

Then there was a follow-up question where someone asked why Gamora still ended up being green. Gunn explained that while getting the textures and color right for Gamora was still “a total pain,” but it was a better choice than making her blue because then they were giving off Avatar vibes. So there you have it.

Emilia Clarke is Too Scared to Say Anything About Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke is making the publicity rounds for a comic book she created called M.O.M.: Mother of Madness. While speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she was asked about working on Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney+, and she was just too scared to say anything at all. Clarke explained:

“The first people that I spoke to after getting the Marvel job was their security team. [laughs] I am petrified. I actually live in fear that something is going to happen and I’m going to say something and they’ll get upset.”

That’s a fun way to avoid answering any questions about the secretive Marvel series. She probably won’t be able to rely on that much longer once we start hearing details about the show, but I guess we have to let her get away with it for now.

Black Widow Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Hot Toys fully revealed their new Black Widow figure featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in her white tactical suit. Here’s the official production description with a list of accessories that come with the figure:

Beautifully crafted based on the screen appearance of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the production of the same title, the figure features a newly developed head and hair sculpture with delicate workmanship, finely tailored white tactical uniform, highly-detailed weapons including a pair of standard batons and a pair of articulated batons with 3 types of interchangeable tips enable different battling styles, pistols, multiple pieces of interchangeable hands for signature poses, and a movie-themed figure stand.

You can pre-order the figure now for $250, and it will ship in the third quarter of 2022.