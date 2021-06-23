The third episode of Loki has arrived on Disney+, and while it’s not quite as filled with surprising details and revelations as past epiosdes, there are still some interesting Easter eggs to behold, including some possible hints at what’s to come in the remaining three episodes. Plus, there’s also a good old-fashioned reference to another movie that you probably totally missed if you didn’t pay attention to the credits. So let’s dig into some Loki episode 3 Easter eggs.

Before we begin, we’d just like to clarify that Easter eggs are not clear and obvious references to the comics that Marvel Studios is adapting. Take a spin around the internet and you’ll see articles labeling mentions of Sylvie and Loki’s adoptive mother as Easter eggs. Those aren’t Easter eggs. For some real Easter eggs, keep reading below.

Hayley Kiyoko – “Demons”

During the Marvel Studios logo and throughout the bar scene featuring Sasha Lane as TVA Hunter C-20 and Sophia Di Martino as her fake friend, we hear the song “Demons” by Hayley Kiyoko. Not only is the song one that you might commonly hear in a tropical bar setting like this, but the lyrics say, “Please forgive me, I’ve got demons in my head, in my head,” which seems all too appropriate since Sylvie is inside C-20’s head, trying to get information about the Time Keepers.

Lamentis-1

This is the primary setting for most of the third episode of Loki, and it also inspires the title of the episode, “Lamentis.” It’s Latin from the word “lamentar,” meaning to lament, which is to express grief, sadness or regret. But it also has a history in Marvel Comics from Annihilation: Conquest Prologue #1. The series follows a galactic invasion from the Negative Zone that begins in a place Lamentis Outworld that is said to be “at the very edge of Kree space.” The purple hues used to depict the place in Marvel Comics is the same purple seen in this episode of Loki.

On a deeper level, perhaps there’s something to the presence of Lamentis-1 in Loki. The series has thus far dealt with Loki coming to terms with his place in the universe and the facade that he has put on to live up to the moniker of the God of Mischief. The character is literally full of lament, and it would seem that his female counterpart may be dealing with the same since she’s hellbent on finding the Time Keepers for some nefarious reason. With an agenda like that, there’s clearly something she laments from her past too.

Hudson and Hicks

When Loki and Sylvie force their way aboard the train that will take them to the rescue vessel called the Ark, they encounter two guards who dictate who is let onto the train. In the credits, it’s revealed that those characters are Corporal Hicks (Jon Collin Barclay) and Private Hudson (Ben VanderMey). This is clearly a reference to Corporal Dwayne Hicks and Private William Hudson, the characters played by Michael Biehn and Bill Paxton in Aliens. Perhaps that’s why the guards’ helmets also somewhat resemble the head of a xenomorph? Or maybe the helmets inspired the names?

An Asgardian Drinking Song

Aboard the train to the Ark, Sylvie falls asleep at a table in the bar and awakes to Loki singing a drinking song. It’s almost entirely in Asgardian, with the exception of the lyrics that say, “She sings, she sings come home. When she sings, she sings come home.” It’s mostly upbeat, but there’s a mournful sounding part in the middle. We’re not sure what the song is about, but many drinking songs sound uplifting and have a sad story within them. Perhaps that’s something else to…lament.

Another!

Here’s a great throwback to one of the earliest movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the original Thor, the God of Thunder is taken to a diner by Jane Foster and her crew. After Thor gulps down some coffee and exclaims that he likes it, he immediately throws the mug on the ground and asks for, “Another!” Loki does the same thing here in the bar while he’s “very full.”

Sylvie’s Horns In this episode, the horned headband that Sylvie wears, despite her disdain for being called Loki, is much more prominent. She even uses it as a weapon at one point. You might have noticed that it’s missing the left horn, which could be a reference to the Marvel Comics series Loki: Agent of Asgard. The comic in question features multiple versions of Loki at war with one another, including a King Loki from the future who works with the All-Mother to ensure that the younger version of himself follows the path of a villain. That sounds like a possible storyline we could easily see happen in Loki, especially if Richard E. Grant ends up being an older version of the God of Mischief who is controlling the TVA and trying to stop any other versions of himself from potentially overthrowing him.