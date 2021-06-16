The second episode of Loki has arrived on Disney+. Along with the shocking revelation of a new character entering the fray (who may not be who we think they are), there are plenty of Easter eggs and hidden details to pick up on throughout. In fact, there’s a huge swath of Easter eggs that involve the Sacred Timeline itself! So, let’s dig into some Loki episode 2 Easter eggs and talk about what they mean,

Naturally, this means major spoilers for the second episode of Loki.

Before we begin, we’d just like to clarify that Easter eggs are not clear and obvious references to the comics that Marvel Studios is adapting. Take a spin around the internet and you’ll see articles labeling Lady Loki and Loki’s daggers as Easter eggs. Those aren’t Easter eggs. For some real Easter eggs, keep reading below.

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

This episode begins with a renaissance faire set in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the year 1985, and this reference digs back into the history of Marvel Comics.

First of all, Marvel Comics editor/writer Mark Gruenwald hails from this town in Wisconsin. If you’ve never heard his name before, he’s responsible for creating Flag-Smasher, Battlestar, and U.S. Agent, three Marvel Comics characters who should sound familiar to those who just finished The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

However, even deeper than that, the character of Mobius in the comics was originally drawn to resemble Mark Gruenwald. That signature mustache that Owen Wilson is sporting? That’s all because of Gruenwald’s real-life mustache. So we owe Gruenwald for a lot of cool things that are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year.

Frost Giant Loki

A number of alternate versions of Loki are shown when Mobius is talking about which one they might encounter when heading to the renaissance fair to track down the deadly variant that has been hunting the TVA. The very first version of Loki seems to offer up a version who doesn’t choose to hide his blue Frost Giant skin. Don’t forget: Loki is a shapeshifter, and the earliest shapeshifting he did was to distance himself from his Frost Giant heritage by changing his skin from being blue to a more common flesh tone.